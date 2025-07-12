OPINION | Operation Sindoor: How Doval exposed foreign media Ajit Doval speaks rarely, but when he speaks, he does not minces words. His claims are based on facts, and the entire nation must hear what he said. Without naming China or Galwan Valley, Doval said: "Something happened in 2020, and it was a slightly bad experience, and we had a little fight.

India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Friday challenged foreign media "to show even one image" of any damage inflicted in India by Pakistan during the four-day conflict in May this year. Addressing the 62nd convocation of IIT Madras, Doval said, "Some foreign press said Pakistan did this and that...The New York Times put out images and wrote things..You tell me one photograph, one image, which shows any damage to any Indian structure, even a glass plane being broken..The images showed 13 air bases in Pakistan before and after May 10, whether it was in Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan or Chaklala. We are capable of doing that".

On the other hand, Doval said, nine targets across Pakistan were selected by Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor and all of them were hit with precision strikes, missing none. The operation took 23 minutes, Doval said. In one stroke, the NSA rubbished all claims of Indian airbases and fighter jets being hit by Pakistani missiles. His reply should be a lesson to those in India, who, influenced by foreign media, have been demanding answers from the government about losses suffered by India.Ajit Doval speaks rarely, but when he speaks, he does not mince words. His claims are based on facts, and the entire nation must hear what he said. Without naming China or Galwan Valley, Doval said: "Something happened in 2020, and it was a slightly bad experience, and we had a little fight. Certain decisions were taken, and one of them was indigenising our communication systems. We decided not to import 5G technology from anywhere. It was necessary for our data protection, communication and security reasons...".

Doval said: "At the same time, the country could not afford to lose the technology battle and remain behind...The Chinese took over 12 years and spent about $300 billion developing 5G. We didn't have that sort of time or money. We talked with V. Kamakoti (presently the director of IIT Madras). In two and a half years, we had a completely indigenous communication system. AI and quantum computing will be great gamechangers." What Doval said is loaded with strategic significance. In the coming months and years, India must be ready for a different type of warfare. We must be ready for a two-front combat against China and Pakistan. Our armed forces are ready and India is on the path of self-reliance in defence. Our defence policy is strong. Our government's intent is clear. The armed forces have been given a free hand.

India belongs to all of us, and we must all stay united to defend our motherland. Nobody from outside will come to help us when the chips are down. The Centre must take all parties into confidence. On the issue of defence and national security, all parties must speak in one voice. In the coming days and weeks, the nation's resolve on the issue of security will be tested, again and again.

Uttarakhand CM: Jail for fake babas

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's government in Uttarakhand has launched Operation Kalnemi to nab all rogues posing as babas during the month of Shravan, when Kanwad Yatra will be in full swing. Uttarakhand police arrested 25 persons posing as sadhus or fortune tellers. They were cheating people by wearing saffron robes. Among those caught was a 26-year-old man named Rukun Akram alias Shah Alam, carrying a Bangladeshi identity card, hailing from Tangail. He was begging for alms.

SSP Dehradun Ajay Singh personally led the operation. Rogues wearing saffron robes, sitting on the roadside, posing as sadhus or fortune tellers, were rounded up. Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, an organisation of sadhus, has welcomed this operation.

In Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, another rogue wearing saffron robes was caught. Initially, he said his name was Sonu, son of Rohit, but after interrogatio,n he revealed his name was Shahzad. If Bangladeshi infiltrators roam around the streets wearing saffron robes, it is a matter of concern. Pushkar Singh Dhami has done the right thing in launching this operation against fake babas. Stringent action must be taken against such rogues.

