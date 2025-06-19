Operation Sindhu: MEA says India to evacuate citizens from Israel amid ongoing conflict with Iran The MEA said Indian citizens currently in Israel and wishing to return home would be assisted by the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv and assured that all necessary arrangements are being made to ensure their safety.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday announced plans to evacuate Indian nationals from Israel under 'Operation Sindhu' as conflicts escalate between Israel and Iran. The MEA said that Indian nationals who wish to return home will be brought back under the ongoing Operation Sindhu.

Travel from Israel to India will be facilitated through land borders

"In view of the recent developments between Israel and Iran, the Government of India has decided to evacuate from Israel those Indian nationals who wish to leave. Their travel from Israel to India will be facilitated through the land borders and thereafter by air to India," the MEA said in a statement.

Indians will be assisted by embassy in Tel Aviv

The MEA added that Indian citizens currently in Israel and wishing to return home would be assisted by the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv. The MEA also assured that all necessary arrangements are being made to ensure their safety.

The MEA stated, “The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv would be making arrangements for the evacuation of Indians. All Indian nationals are requested to register themselves with the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv at (https://www.indembassyisrael.gov.in/indian_national_reg), if not already registered.”

The MEA added, "In case of any queries, they may contact the 24/7 Control Room established at Embassy of India, Tel Aviv: telephone numbers: +972 54-7520711; +972 54-3278392; email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in.”

Indian Embassy in Israel urges nationals to remain vigilant

The Indian embassy in Israel issued warnings, urging all Indian citizens in the country to remain vigilant and strictly follow safety guidelines issued by Israeli authorities.

The MEA said in a statement, “The Government of India accords the highest priority to the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad. The Government will continue to monitor the situation closely. The Embassy remains continuously in touch with the community with a view to extending all feasible assistance.”

Over 110 students arrived in India on Thursday after being evacuated from northern Iran under Operation Sindhu.

The tensions between Israel and Iran escalated as both countries have fired hundreds of missiles and drones at each other’s military and strategic facilities since hostilities erupted over the last week.