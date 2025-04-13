Operation Brahma: IAF aircraft faces 'signal jam' in Myanmar post-earthquake | Here are details Operation Brahma: India has so far extended around 650 metric tons (MT) of relief material to quake-hit Myanmar as humanitarian assistance, sent through seven IAF aircraft and five Indian Navy ships as part of Operation Brahma, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

During Operation Brahma, IAF C130J Hercules experienced GPS jamming at the Myanmar border from March 29 onward, and it happened more than 4-5 times in various sorties. It has been reported to the IAF headquarters. IAF pilots later navigated the aircraft with their experience. This jamming may have happened in every conflict area, like Tel Aviv and others.

Frequent GPS jamming issues reported

After a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, India launched Operation Brahma on March 29. As part of this operation, an IAF C-130J Hercules aircraft took off from India on the same day carrying relief materials. However, the aircraft encountered GPS jamming issues near the Myanmar border. Reports indicated that GPS jamming occurred around four to five times in that area. The Indian Air Force headquarters was also informed about the issue.

GPS jamming systems remain active in conflict zones

It is important to note that in areas affected by earthquakes or in war and conflict zones, GPS jamming systems are often active due to anti-drone defense mechanisms. As a result, aircraft signals are frequently disrupted. Despite such challenges, IAF pilots successfully navigated the aircraft using their expertise and experience. Such GPS jamming situations are also common in places like Tel Aviv, Israel, and other conflict zones.

India successfully delivered relief materials to Myanmar

Following the earthquake, India provided relief aid to Myanmar under Operation Brahma. On March 29, the Indian Air Force dispatched a C-130J aircraft from its Hindon Air Force Station carrying relief supplies. The relief package included tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat food, water purifiers, hygiene kits, solar lamps, generator sets, and essential medical supplies such as paracetamol, antibiotics, syringes, gloves, and bandages.

India has emerged as a key player in the humanitarian response to the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, providing swift and substantial aid that has significantly bolstered relief efforts, a UN official has said. Sajjad Mohammad Sajid, Head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Myanmar, praised India’s rapid deployment of resources under Operation Rama, delivering over 1,000 metric tonnes of humanitarian aid, including food, medical supplies, and field hospital support, within days of the disaster.

Myanmar was hit by a 7.7-magnitude earthquake on March 28. "The early deployment of resources and facilities helped a lot of people, particularly in urban areas of Mandalay," Sajid said, noting that India also sent a 200-strong search and rescue team and medical personnel to assist the worst-hit regions.

The establishment of a field hospital in Mandalay has been particularly critical, Sajid added, as many local hospitals and operation theatres remain non-functional, and trauma care is severely limited. "This field hospital is playing a very critical role in a situation where infrastructure is still recovering," he said.