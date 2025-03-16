Only death is certain, but human imagination is limitless: What PM Modi said on death, God and AI in podcast In a wide-ranging podcast with Lex Fridman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected on mortality, spirituality and the future of technology. He said death is inevitable and urged people to embrace life with purpose rather than fear the end.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a wide-ranging conversation with US-based podcaster and AI scientist Lex Fridman, spoke candidly about mortality, divinity, and the future of artificial intelligence — offering a rare glimpse into his personal philosophy and vision for humanity in the age of technology.

‘Only death is certain, so why fear it?’

Reflecting on life and mortality, the prime minister said death is inevitable and the focus should be on living a meaningful life rather than fearing its end. “We know for a fact that life itself is a whispered promise of death, and yet life is also destined to flourish,” Modi said. “In the dance of life and death, only death is certain — so why fear what is certain?” He urged people to channel their energy into learning, evolving, and contributing to the world rather than worrying about the end. “You must let go of the fear of death. After all, it is bound to come. What matters is how we live.”

‘I am never alone, God is always with me’

When asked about whether he ever feels lonely, Modi said he never does, because he finds companionship in divinity. “I believe in the one plus one theory — one is Modi, the other is the divine,” he said. “Jan Seva hi Prabhu Seva hai (service to mankind is service to God). I am never truly alone because God is always with me.”

The prime minister also recounted the influence of Swami Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi on his life. Sharing a childhood memory, he spoke of reading about Vivekananda in a village library and learning that fulfilment lies in serving others selflessly. He also recalled his deep bond with Swami Atmasthananda at the Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Ashram, who inspired him to dedicate his life to public service.

Modi recited the Gayatri Mantra during the podcast and explained its spiritual and scientific significance. “Every mantra is not just a set of words, it reflects cosmic balance and a connection to life and the universe.”

‘AI can never replace the depth of human imagination’

Addressing the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence, Modi said while AI is a powerful tool, it will always be driven by the human mind and spirit. “Technology has always advanced, but humans have always stayed a step ahead,” he said. “Human imagination is the fuel. AI may create wonders based on that, but it cannot match the limitless creativity of the human mind.”

He said AI is forcing society to re-examine what it truly means to be human. “That is the real power of AI — it challenges our perception of work and humanity itself. But compassion, care and human emotion cannot be replicated by machines.”

Modi also emphasised India’s indispensable role in global AI development. “No matter what the world does with AI, it will remain incomplete without India. I say this with full responsibility.” Citing India’s swift 5G rollout as an example, he said the country is no longer lagging but leading in technological progress. “India is not just building theoretical AI models — we are creating real, application-driven solutions for all sections of society.” He highlighted India’s vast talent pool as its greatest strength. “Real intelligence lies in our youth. That is what powers true progress.”