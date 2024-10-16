'Only a CA can stop fraud done through AI': India TV's Rajat Sharma at ICAI's Global Ethics Day event

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma at ICAI's Global Ethics Day event

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma attended the Global Ethics Day event organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) as the chief guest on Wednesday. At present, there are more than 4 lakh CAs in the country. Every third CA is a woman. The ICAI first created its own Code of Ethics in 1963.

"Because of studying at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), I developed close relations with many CAs. I felt that very big businessmen in this country have guidance from a CA. You are like a guru," he said. Talking about the presence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Rajat Sharma said, "You are better off with the ethics you have in your profession. And I of my profession. But today AI has become the biggest challenge for ethics. How fraud is happening today through AI is surprising."

Narrating an incident, Rajat Sharma said, "Just yesterday someone sent a video that showed Amitabh Bachchan and I were selling a painkiller pill. However, in reality, that is a clip of the interview from 10 years ago. With the help of AI, it was made as if both of us were selling painkiller pills."

"Similarly, one day I met Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, and he jokingly said that you have no shortage of money, name, or fame. Then why are you selling sugar syrup?" Rajat Sharma joked and added, "I explained to him that it was a fake video. And Dr Naresh Trehan told me about one such video. Whereas both of us have not met for 3 years."

Talking about the fraud that is being done by using AI, Rajat Sharma said, "My sister-in-law lives in Mumbai. She asked me about an investment, and I explained to her that it was fake. She couldn't believe it. She showed me a video about that investment. There are countless stories like this. People are looting the lifetime earnings of millions of people through AI."

"And the police cannot do anything. No evidence is found," he added.

Highlighting the role of CAs in controlling the fraud, Rajat Sharma said, "I and India TV have launched a campaign against these fake videos and digital arrest. I feel that no police can do this work, and no one can report it to the general public. But you CA people can do this work. Fraudulent people take people's money into an account and immediately disappear from there. You can catch them. Only CA can suggest effective solutions for this type of crime. Together, you and I can stop this kind of fraud."