One Nation, One Election: New panel to be formed to implement Kovind panel suggestions

Soon after the Union Cabinet approved the One Nation, One Election, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed a press conference and said an implementation group will be formed to take forward recommendations of Kovind panel on simultaneous polls.

He added that the recommendations of Kovind panel to be discussed across India on various fora and added that the Kovind panel found widespread support for simultaneous polls.

On 'One Nation, One Election', Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "A large number of political parties across the political spectrum has actually supported the One Nation One Election initiative. When they interact with high-level meetings, they give their input in a very succinct manner and with a lot of clarity. Our govt believes in creating a consensus on items which affect democracy and the nation in the long run. This is a subject, a topic that will strengthen our nation..."

On Mallikarjun Kharge's remark calling 'One Nation One Election' as "impractical", Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "The opposition might start feeling internal pressure (about One Nation One Election) as more than 80% of respondents who responded during consultant process have given their positive support, especially the youth, they are very much in favour of this."