  Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manish Tewari of Congress to be in One Nation One Election committee: Sources

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manish Tewari of Congress to be in One Nation One Election committee: Sources

Notably, Congress member Manish Tewari opposed the introduction of One Nation One Election Bill and termed the move an assault on the basic structure doctrine that stipulates certain features of the Constitution are beyond the amending power of Parliament.

Reported By : Vijai Laxmi Edited By : Nivedita Dash
New Delhi
Published : Dec 18, 2024 14:44 IST, Updated : Dec 18, 2024 15:03 IST
Priyanka Gandhi
Image Source : PTI Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manish Tiwari, Sukhdev Bhagat from Lok Sabha and Randeep Surjewala from Rajya Sabha will be in the One Nation One Election committee, sources said. Two bills that lay down the mechanism to hold simultaneous elections were introduced in the Lok Sabha after a fiery debate on Tuesday, with the Opposition terming the move "dictatorial" and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal asserting that the legislation would not tamper with the powers enjoyed by states.

One Nation One Election bills introduced in Lok Sabha

The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal after a nearly 90-minute debate, followed by a division of votes. As many as 269 members voted in favour of the Bill and 198 against it.

Senior Congress leader and former Minister Manish Tewari dubbed the bill as against the Constitution. He said that beyond Schedule 7 is the basic structure that can not be changed and the bill in question is an assault on the Constitution. 

He demanded the bill to be withdrawn immediately. Following Tewari's opposition, several other opposition parties iterated a similar stance that the bill is against the spirit of the Constitution. SP leader Dharmendra Yadav, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee and DMK's TR Balu, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi were among the prominent names who opposed the bill.

 

