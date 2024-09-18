One Nation, One Election: Amit Shah, CM Yogi hail Cabinet approval, call it 'milestone'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Yogi laud Cabinet approval of 'One Nation, One election' report

As the Union Cabinet approved the report on 'One Nation, One Election', Union Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hailed the Cabinet decision. Both the leaders lauded the government and praised the attempts made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What did HM Amit Shah say?

In a post on social media platform X, Shah said that the government has taken a giant stride towards landmark electoral reforms. He said, "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Bharat has been witnessing transformative reforms. Today, in this direction, Bharat takes a giant stride towards landmark electoral reforms with the Union Cabinet accepting the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on One Nation One Election."

Furthermore, he added, "This reflects Modi Ji's iron will to bolster our democracy through clean and financially efficient elections and accelerate economic growth through more productive allocation of resources. "

What did CM Yogi say?

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath also lauded the Central government and said that the decision will prove to be a milestone. Emphasising the cruciality of political stability, CM Yogi said, "Political stability is vital for a flourishing democracy. The approval given to the One Nation, One Election proposal by the Union Cabinet today under the successful leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi is commendable."

"This decision will prove to be a 'milestone' in ensuring political stability, sustainable development and prosperous democracy in the country. On behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh, heartfelt gratitude to the respected Prime Minister for this revolutionary decision!" CM Yogi added.

