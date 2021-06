Follow us on Image Source : PTI An oxygen express train carrying 73.27 MT of LMO (liquid medical oxygen) from Odisha arrived at Irugur near here in the early hours of Sunday.

With this, the total oxygen delivered for Tamil Nadu stood at 5745.86 MT, the release added.

