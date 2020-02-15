Image Source : PTI One killed, 3 hurt in Pakistan firing (Representative image)

Three houses were partially damaged in shelling from across the border in the Hira Nagar sector of the Kathua district in J&K, on Friday night. The firing started at 2 a.m. and continued till 6 a.m.

The Pakistan army targeted defence positions and civilian areas with long-range mortars. It was well responded by the Border Security Force (BSF).

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan at the Line of Control came hours after its army targeted villages near the LoC in the Shahpur sector of the Poonch district, killing one civilian and injuring three others.

