One dead, nine others admitted to hospital in toxic gas leak at pharma company in Andhra Pradesh

At least one died and nice others were hospitalised in a toxic gas leak at a pharma company in Andhra Pradesh. The incident was reported on Wednesday. One worker died while receiving treatment for inhaling the toxic gas, and nine others are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, said District Fire Officer P Nageswarao.

Speaking to ANI, the District Fire Officer said that one person died after inhaling toxic gas that leaked at Tagore Pharma in Paravada, in Anakapalli district, Andhra Pradesh. Nine others were transferred to the hospital and were treated following the gas leak incident.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed concern over the gas leak at Tagore Pharma in Paravada, which claimed one life. He urged the Government to provide quality treatment for the hospitalised victims and support the family of the deceased, said YSRCP.

Meanwhile, Anakapalli district Collector Vijaya Krishnan and Former Andhra Pradesh Minister and YSRCP leader Gudivada Amarnath visited the injured people at the hospital.

YSRCP leader Gudivada Amarnath stated that such incidents have become frequent and that the norms followed by the company must be strictly monitored by the state government.

"These incidents have been happening very frequently. I appeal to the government that they should take this very seriously and stringent action should be taken against the companies...I don't find any of the ministers coming and visiting the spots or consoling the patients in hospitals. This is not a political issue: this is an incident that has taken place due to the company. The State Government should strictly monitor the norms followed by the company. The State government's role is to make safety audits every 3-6 months..." said Gudivada Amarnath.

(With Inputs From ANI)