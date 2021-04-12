No on board meals for flights under two hours: Civil Aviation Ministry

Image Source : AP (REPRESENTATIONAL. FILE) On-Board meals will not be served to passengers in two hours flights: Civil Aviation Ministry

Amid soaring coronavirus cases in the country, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Monday regulated in-flight meal distribution norms. Airlines that have a duration of fewer than 2 hours will not serve meals to their passengers.

The ban will come into effect from Thursday, the ministry said in its order. Coronavirus cases are on a massive rise in the country. To prevent the spread of the virus, several regulations are being put in place.

Since May 25th last year airlines resumed service post the lockdown and they were allowed to serve meals to passengers with some conditions and health guidelines. The ministry modified this with the new order. The fresh directive goes as, "The airlines, operating flights on domestic sectors, may provide meals services on board, where the in-flight duration is two hours or more".

The ministry stated it has decided to review the on-board meal services in domestic flights considering "the increasing threat of COVID-19 and its variants".

Presently, there are 12,01,009 active cases in the country while 1,21,56,529 people have recovered from the disease. The death toll has risen to 1,70,179. The total number of cases stands at 1,35,27,717.

