Centre's new SOPs for international travellers, 'at risk' countries amid Omicron variant scare

Union Health Ministry on Sunday revised guidelines for international arrivals in India which will come into the effective from Decmber 1 in view of the threat of the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

Under the revised guidelines, Centre makes it mandatory for international passengers entering India to submit 14-days travel details and upload negative RT-PCR test report on Air Suvidha portal before the journey.

As per Health Ministry's guidelines, travellers from 'countries at-risk' will need to take COVID test post arrival & wait for results at airport. If tested negative they'll follow, home quarantine for 7 days. Re-test on 8th day & if negative, further self-monitor for next 7 days.

“Travellers from countries excluding those 'countries at risk' will be allowed to leave airport and shall self-monitor health for 14 days' post arrival. A sub-section (5% of total flight passengers) shall undergo post-arrival testing at random at the airport on arrival,” the guidelines state.

Health Ministry also shared list of "high risk" countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing (Countries at-risk).

Meanwhile, the Centre on Sunday decided to review the resumption of international flights and issued a slew of directions to the states for ramping up testing-surveillance measures and health facilities, as concerns mounted over the spread of potentially more contagious coronavirus variant Omicron to many countries.

After a long hiatus of more than 20 months, the government had on November 26 announced the resumption of scheduled international commercial flights from December 15.

"Government to review Standard Operating Procedure on testing and surveillance of incoming international passengers, especially for those countries identified 'at risk' category," an official spokesperson said after an urgent meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and attended by various stakeholders.

No cases of the variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 24, have been recorded in India. However, two South African returnees to Bengaluru, who tested positive for COVID-19. Although they were found to be infected with the delta variant, a Karnataka official said on Sunday.

India, which battled the deadly second wave blamed on the Delta variant in April-May, faces the Omicron challenge after easing curbs to a large extent following an improvement in the situation.

