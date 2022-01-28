Friday, January 28, 2022
     
Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Omicron in 79 per cent of samples from Delhi sequenced in January

Delta variant, which drove the ferocious 2nd wave of COVID infections in April and May last year, was found in 13.70 pc of the 2,503 samples sequenced during the period.

New Delhi Updated on: January 28, 2022 10:28 IST
Omicron variant LIVE Updates: The Omicron variant of coronavirus has been found in 79 per cent of the samples from Delhi sequenced between January 1 and January 23, according to government data. The Delta variant, which drove the ferocious second wave of COVID-19 infections in April and May last year, was found in 13.70 per cent of the 2,503 samples sequenced during the period. The data showed that of the 863 samples sequenced between December 25 and December 31, around 50 per cent (433) carried Omicron, while 34 per cent (293) had the Delta variant. Across India, Omicron accounted for 75 per cent of the total samples sequenced in January, according to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Delhi had reported the first case of Omicron on December 5 -- a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who had arrived from Tanzania. According to experts, mild symptoms, faster recovery and fewer fatalities typified the Omicron-driven third wave of the pandemic in the country and fewer patients needed medical care in hospitals. Also, unlike the Delta-driven second wave, Covid has not been the primary reason for most of the deaths this time.

 

  • Jan 28, 2022 10:28 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    New Zealand reports 105 new community cases of COVID

    New Zealand reported 105 new COVID-19 cases in the community on Friday, including 15 infections with the Omicron variant of the virus, bringing the total tally in the country's current community outbreak to 11,713.The newly reported community cases of COVID-19 included confirmed infections with the Omicron variant and those linked to a previously reported Omicron case, according to the Ministry of Health."The number of cases and contacts are expected to grow given the highly transmissible nature of Omicron and as we learn more from case interviews," the ministry said in a statement.The 105 new COVID-19 infections reported on Friday included 76 recorded in the largest city Auckland, five in nearby Waikato, nine in Bay of Plenty, and seven in the Lakes region, according to the ministry.

  • Jan 28, 2022 10:09 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Thane district reports 1,245 new COVID cases, death toll goes by eight

    With the addition of 1,245 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra grew to 6,98,882 and the death of eight patients took the toll to 11,751, an official said on Friday. These new cases and fatalities were reported on Thursday, he said. Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.68 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload is now 1,61,360, while the death toll stood at 3,364, another official said.

  • Jan 28, 2022 9:54 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    COVID hits one of the last uninfected places on the planet

    When the coronavirus began spreading around the world, the remote Pacific archipelago of Kiribati closed its borders, ensuring the disease didn't reach its shores for nearly two full years. Kiribati finally began reopening this month, allowing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to charter a plane to bring home 54 of the island nation's citizens. Many of those aboard were missionaries who had left Kiribati before the border closure to spread the faith abroad for what is commonly known as the Mormon church. Officials tested each returning passenger three times in nearby Fiji, required that they be vaccinated, and put them in quarantine with additional testing when they arrived home. It wasn't enough. More than half the passengers tested positive for the virus, which has now slipped out into the community and prompted the government to declare a state of disaster. An initial 36 positive cases from the flight had ballooned to 181 cases by Friday. Kiribati and several other small Pacific nations were among the last places on the planet to have avoided any virus outbreaks, thanks to their remote locations and strict border controls. But their defences appear no match against the highly contagious omicron variant. “Generally speaking, it's inevitable. It will get to every corner of the world,” said Helen Petousis-Harris, a vaccine expert at the University of Auckland in New Zealand. “It's a matter of buying enough time to prepare and getting as many people vaccinated as possible.” Only 33% of Kiribati's 113,000 people are fully vaccinated, while 59% have had at least one dose, according to the online scientific publication Our World in Data. And like many other Pacific nations, Kiribati offers only basic health services. Dr. Api Talemaitoga, who chairs a network of Indigenous Pacific Island doctors in New Zealand, said Kiribati had only a couple of intensive care beds in the entire nation, and in the past relied on sending its sickest patients to Fiji or New Zealand for treatment. He said that given the limitations of Kiribati's health system, his first reaction when he heard about the outbreak was, “Oh, my lord.” Kiribati has now opened multiple quarantine sites, declared a curfew and imposed lockdowns. President Taneti Maamau said on social media that the government is using all its resources to manage the situation, and urged people to get vaccinated.

  • Jan 28, 2022 9:02 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    India reports 2,51,209 new COVID cases, 627 deaths and 3,47,443 recoveries in last 24 hours

  • Jan 28, 2022 8:56 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Global Covid caseload tops 365.6 million

    Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 365.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.63 million and vaccinations to over 9.89 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 365,609,893 and 5,635,890, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,892,070,039. The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 73,401,269 and 878,335, according to the CSSE. The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (40,371,500 infections and 491,700 deaths), followed by Brazil (24,789,795 infections and 625,390 deaths). The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (18,241,439), the UK (16,357,684), Turkey (11,250,107), Russia (11,217,423), Italy (10,539,601), Spain (9,660,208), Germany (9,335,854), Argentina (8,207,752), Iran (6,293,695) and Colombia (5,816,462), the CSSE figures showed.

     

  • Jan 28, 2022 8:36 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Mansukh Mandaviya to hold review meeting with southern states, UTs over COVID situation today

  • Jan 28, 2022 8:29 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Mizoram reports 2,064 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

    Mizoram reported 2,064 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases in the state to 13,721, stated the state health bulletin on Friday.Currently, the positivity rate in the state is 27.32 per cent. Till now, the state has seen 591 deaths.Mizoram has seen a total of 1,67,725 COVID cases, stated the official release from the Department of Information and Public Relation, Mizoram.Meanwhile, India logged 2,86,384 new COVID-19 cases and 573 deaths in the last 24 hours, stated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

  • Jan 28, 2022 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Covid-19: Omicron found in 94 per cent of positive samples in Kerala, says Health Minister Veena George

    Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday said that most of the positive COVID-19 samples, sent for the genome sequencing, are being tested positive for the Omicron variant of the virus while there are fewer Delta variant samples.Speaking to the reporters here, George said, "Continuous sequencing of Covid positive samples is being done. Almost 94 per cent of samples test positive for Omicron and 6 per cent for delta."George said: "It is now clear that the third wave in Kerala is the Omicron wave."

  • Jan 28, 2022 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Brazil's COVID cases rise by record 228,954 cases

    The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by record 228,954 to more than 24.7 million within the past 24 hours, the National Ministry of Health said on late Thursday.

  • Jan 28, 2022 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Kerala witnessing Omicron wave, says Health Minister Veena George

    Kerala is witnessing a wave of Omicron infections, with cases of the highly contagious variant now on the rise, state Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday. "It is now clear that the third wave in Kerala is the Omicron wave," she told reporters here. The Minister said that the Omicron variant was found in 94 percent of samples of COVID-19 patients tested as part of surveillance in the state. Delta strain was detected in 6 per cent. As Kerala recorded 51,739 coronavirus cases on Thursday, she said sequencing of the COVID-19 samples of infected persons who came to Kerala from other places has revealed that 80 per cent of them have been affected by Omicron variant while 20 per cent were infected with Delta variant of the virus. The state logged 51,739 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the caseload to 58.26 lakh. The state on Tuesday had registered 55,475 cases, the highest ever single day spike in the infection since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. The previous highest ever in a single day was recorded on January 20- 46,387. George said a COVID monitoring cell has been opened at her office to coordinate activities of various departments in their fight against the infection.

  • Jan 28, 2022 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Justin Trudeau self-isolating due to Covid exposure

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that he has been exposed to Covid-19 and will be self-isolating for five days, following guidance from Ottawa Public Health. In a tweet on Thursday, Trudeau said he learned about the exposure on Wednesday night. Noting that he took a rapid test and the result was negative, the Prime Minister said he is feeling fine and will be working from home. Trudeau's announcement came after he wrapped up a virtual cabinet retreat, but TV showed some ministers standing alongside Trudeau during an in-person press conference on Parliament Hill Wednesday night, Xinhua news agency reported. The ministers who appeared with the Prime Minister for the event were Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, and Defence Minister Anita Anand. So far, none of these ministers have indicated they are also in isolation. Trudeau will remain in self-isolation over the weekend when the so-called "freedom convoy" of truckers is set to arrive in the nation's capital city Ottawa. Trudeau decried the "fringe" views among those who are supporting the trucker convoy making its way to Parliament Hill to protest Covid-19 vaccine mandates and other policies that they feel infringe on their freedom. "The small fringe minority of people who are on their way to Ottawa who are holding unacceptable views that they are expressing do not represent the views of Canadians who have been there for each other, who know of that following the science and stepping up to protect each other is the best way to continue to ensure our freedoms, our rights, our values, as a country," Trudeau said Wednesday night.

  • Jan 28, 2022 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Naveen Patnaik reviewed COVID situation via video conferencing

    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the COVID-19 situation and its management in the state with senior government officials via video conferencing, on January 27. 

     

     

  • Jan 28, 2022 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Turkey's daily COVID caseload hits new high of 82,180

    Turkey's Health Ministry confirmed 82,180 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily figure on record, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 11,250,107. The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 174 to 86,661, while 83,225 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, Xinhua news agency quoted the ministry as saying. Turkey began its mass Covid-19 inoculation on January 14, 2021. More than 57.38 million people in Turkey have received their first doses of the vaccine, while more than 52.33 million have received their second doses. Turkey has so far administered more than 141.41 million doses, including the third booster jabs.

     

  • Jan 28, 2022 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Delhi: Omicron in 79 pc of samples sequenced in January

    The Omicron variant of coronavirus has been found in 79 per cent of the samples from Delhi sequenced between January 1 and January 23, according to government data. The Delta variant, which drove the ferocious second wave of COVID-19 infections in April and May last year, was found in 13.70 per cent of the 2,503 samples sequenced during the period. The data showed that of the 863 samples sequenced between December 25 and December 31, around 50 per cent (433) carried Omicron, while 34 per cent (293) had the Delta variant. Across India, Omicron accounted for 75 per cent of the total samples sequenced in January, according to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Delhi had reported the first case of Omicron on December 5 -- a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who had arrived from Tanzania. According to experts, mild symptoms, faster recovery and fewer fatalities typified the Omicron-driven third wave of the pandemic in the country and fewer patients needed medical care in hospitals. Also, unlike the Delta-driven second wave, Covid has not been the primary reason for most of the deaths this time.

