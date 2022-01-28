Friday, January 28, 2022
     
The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 21,05,611 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi Updated on: January 28, 2022 9:27 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 2.51 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 15.88%; 627 deaths.

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 21,05,611 today
  • Total death toll in the country is now at 4,92,327
  • Daily positivity rate is at 15.88 per cent on Jan 28

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,51,209 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 627 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (January 28), the country saw a total of 3,47,443 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.60 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,80,24,771.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 21,05,611 (5.18 per cent) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,92,327. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 15.88 per cent today. 

ALSO READ: Mansukh Mandaviya to hold review meeting with southern states, UTs over COVID situation today

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 72,37,48,555 samples have been tested up to January 27 for COVID-19. Of these 15,82,307 samples were tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported  4,291 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday and 34 deaths, according to data released by the health department. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the national capital dropped to 9.56 per cent. 

The national capital had on Wednesday reported 7,498 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in a day as the positivity rate rose marginally to 10.59 per cent. 

In view of the decline in fresh Covid cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority decided to lift weekend curfew and the odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city besides allowing restaurants, bars, cinema halls and theatres to reopen with 50 per cent capacity.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 504 41  8991 60  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 109493 3175  2111975 10290  14579   9
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3332 23  57630 431  285   1
4 Assam 36522 888  665629 4545  6379 20    20
5 Bihar 10322 2275  796332 3308  12205   1
6 Chandigarh 5420 729  81455 1291  1108   3
7 Chhattisgarh 27290 1890  1072007 6516  13798 19    19
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 151 24  11106 35  4      
9 Delhi 33175 5140  1756369 9397  25744 34    34
10 Goa 13269 2450  218125 3390  3645 15    15
11 Gujarat 117884 10308  992431 23197  10345 22    22
12 Haryana 35581 4007  887158 9759  10237 18    18
13 Himachal Pradesh 10336 805  251430 2618  3968   7
14 Jammu and Kashmir 46657 1312  368432 6264  4642   7
15 Jharkhand 12076 1832  407862 2719  5291   5
16 Karnataka 328741 29198  3325001 67232  38754 49    49
17 Kerala*** 310202 8933  5463960 42653  52434 96  57 153
18 Ladakh 1250 58  23875 191  223      
19 Lakshadweep 280 13  10612 33  52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 71203 1021  851893 10547  10597   6
21 Maharashtra 291247 11325  7197001 36708  142358 42    42
22 Manipur 3760 16  125908 347  2036   2
23 Meghalaya 2415 79  85917 361  1509   6
24 Mizoram 13721 1018  153413 1046  591      
25 Nagaland 850 22  32500 88  709   1
26 Odisha 59223 5264  1163396 11157  8550   8
27 Puducherry 15751 547  140031 1486  1916   1
28 Punjab 36941 3378  678065 7423  17129 48    48
29 Rajasthan 87268 6880  1074980 16087  9181 20    20
30 Sikkim 1622 306  35602 416  427   2
31 Tamil Nadu 213534 158  3001805 28620  37412 53    53
32 Telangana 39520 1497  707498 2444  4081   3
33 Tripura 6631 477  92284 783  889   4
34 Uttarakhand 31322 1573  373865 3999  7514 13    13
35 Uttar Pradesh 72393 7949  1893577 16786  23125 19    19
36 West Bengal 55725 11644  1906656 15216  20481 36    36
Total# 2105611 96861  38024771 347443  492327 570  57 627
*** For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 96 deaths reported on 27th January + 57 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Covid curbs extended till Feb 28 as positivity rate in 407 districts still above 10%, says MHA

 

