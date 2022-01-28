Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 2.51 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 15.88%; 627 deaths.

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,51,209 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 627 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (January 28), the country saw a total of 3,47,443 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.60 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,80,24,771.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 21,05,611 (5.18 per cent) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,92,327. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 15.88 per cent today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 72,37,48,555 samples have been tested up to January 27 for COVID-19. Of these 15,82,307 samples were tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 4,291 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday and 34 deaths, according to data released by the health department. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the national capital dropped to 9.56 per cent.

The national capital had on Wednesday reported 7,498 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in a day as the positivity rate rose marginally to 10.59 per cent.

In view of the decline in fresh Covid cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority decided to lift weekend curfew and the odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city besides allowing restaurants, bars, cinema halls and theatres to reopen with 50 per cent capacity.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 504 41 8991 60 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 109493 3175 2111975 10290 14579 9 9 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3332 23 57630 431 285 1 1 4 Assam 36522 888 665629 4545 6379 20 20 5 Bihar 10322 2275 796332 3308 12205 1 1 6 Chandigarh 5420 729 81455 1291 1108 3 3 7 Chhattisgarh 27290 1890 1072007 6516 13798 19 19 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 151 24 11106 35 4 9 Delhi 33175 5140 1756369 9397 25744 34 34 10 Goa 13269 2450 218125 3390 3645 15 15 11 Gujarat 117884 10308 992431 23197 10345 22 22 12 Haryana 35581 4007 887158 9759 10237 18 18 13 Himachal Pradesh 10336 805 251430 2618 3968 7 7 14 Jammu and Kashmir 46657 1312 368432 6264 4642 7 7 15 Jharkhand 12076 1832 407862 2719 5291 5 5 16 Karnataka 328741 29198 3325001 67232 38754 49 49 17 Kerala*** 310202 8933 5463960 42653 52434 96 57 153 18 Ladakh 1250 58 23875 191 223 19 Lakshadweep 280 13 10612 33 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 71203 1021 851893 10547 10597 6 6 21 Maharashtra 291247 11325 7197001 36708 142358 42 42 22 Manipur 3760 16 125908 347 2036 2 2 23 Meghalaya 2415 79 85917 361 1509 6 6 24 Mizoram 13721 1018 153413 1046 591 25 Nagaland 850 22 32500 88 709 1 1 26 Odisha 59223 5264 1163396 11157 8550 8 8 27 Puducherry 15751 547 140031 1486 1916 1 1 28 Punjab 36941 3378 678065 7423 17129 48 48 29 Rajasthan 87268 6880 1074980 16087 9181 20 20 30 Sikkim 1622 306 35602 416 427 2 2 31 Tamil Nadu 213534 158 3001805 28620 37412 53 53 32 Telangana 39520 1497 707498 2444 4081 3 3 33 Tripura 6631 477 92284 783 889 4 4 34 Uttarakhand 31322 1573 373865 3999 7514 13 13 35 Uttar Pradesh 72393 7949 1893577 16786 23125 19 19 36 West Bengal 55725 11644 1906656 15216 20481 36 36 Total# 2105611 96861 38024771 347443 492327 570 57 627 *** For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 96 deaths reported on 27th January + 57 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

