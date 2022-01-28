Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 2.51 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 15.88%; 627 deaths.

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 21,05,611 today
- Total death toll in the country is now at 4,92,327
- Daily positivity rate is at 15.88 per cent on Jan 28
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 2,51,209 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 627 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (January 28), the country saw a total of 3,47,443 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.60 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,80,24,771.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 21,05,611 (5.18 per cent) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 4,92,327. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 15.88 per cent today.
ALSO READ: Mansukh Mandaviya to hold review meeting with southern states, UTs over COVID situation today
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 72,37,48,555 samples have been tested up to January 27 for COVID-19. Of these 15,82,307 samples were tested on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 4,291 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday and 34 deaths, according to data released by the health department. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the national capital dropped to 9.56 per cent.
The national capital had on Wednesday reported 7,498 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in a day as the positivity rate rose marginally to 10.59 per cent.
In view of the decline in fresh Covid cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority decided to lift weekend curfew and the odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city besides allowing restaurants, bars, cinema halls and theatres to reopen with 50 per cent capacity.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|504
|41
|8991
|60
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|109493
|3175
|2111975
|10290
|14579
|9
|9
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3332
|23
|57630
|431
|285
|1
|1
|4
|Assam
|36522
|888
|665629
|4545
|6379
|20
|20
|5
|Bihar
|10322
|2275
|796332
|3308
|12205
|1
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|5420
|729
|81455
|1291
|1108
|3
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|27290
|1890
|1072007
|6516
|13798
|19
|19
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|151
|24
|11106
|35
|4
|9
|Delhi
|33175
|5140
|1756369
|9397
|25744
|34
|34
|10
|Goa
|13269
|2450
|218125
|3390
|3645
|15
|15
|11
|Gujarat
|117884
|10308
|992431
|23197
|10345
|22
|22
|12
|Haryana
|35581
|4007
|887158
|9759
|10237
|18
|18
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|10336
|805
|251430
|2618
|3968
|7
|7
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|46657
|1312
|368432
|6264
|4642
|7
|7
|15
|Jharkhand
|12076
|1832
|407862
|2719
|5291
|5
|5
|16
|Karnataka
|328741
|29198
|3325001
|67232
|38754
|49
|49
|17
|Kerala***
|310202
|8933
|5463960
|42653
|52434
|96
|57
|153
|18
|Ladakh
|1250
|58
|23875
|191
|223
|19
|Lakshadweep
|280
|13
|10612
|33
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|71203
|1021
|851893
|10547
|10597
|6
|6
|21
|Maharashtra
|291247
|11325
|7197001
|36708
|142358
|42
|42
|22
|Manipur
|3760
|16
|125908
|347
|2036
|2
|2
|23
|Meghalaya
|2415
|79
|85917
|361
|1509
|6
|6
|24
|Mizoram
|13721
|1018
|153413
|1046
|591
|25
|Nagaland
|850
|22
|32500
|88
|709
|1
|1
|26
|Odisha
|59223
|5264
|1163396
|11157
|8550
|8
|8
|27
|Puducherry
|15751
|547
|140031
|1486
|1916
|1
|1
|28
|Punjab
|36941
|3378
|678065
|7423
|17129
|48
|48
|29
|Rajasthan
|87268
|6880
|1074980
|16087
|9181
|20
|20
|30
|Sikkim
|1622
|306
|35602
|416
|427
|2
|2
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|213534
|158
|3001805
|28620
|37412
|53
|53
|32
|Telangana
|39520
|1497
|707498
|2444
|4081
|3
|3
|33
|Tripura
|6631
|477
|92284
|783
|889
|4
|4
|34
|Uttarakhand
|31322
|1573
|373865
|3999
|7514
|13
|13
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|72393
|7949
|1893577
|16786
|23125
|19
|19
|36
|West Bengal
|55725
|11644
|1906656
|15216
|20481
|36
|36
|Total#
|2105611
|96861
|38024771
|347443
|492327
|570
|57
|627
|*** For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 96 deaths reported on 27th January + 57 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
ALSO READ: Covid curbs extended till Feb 28 as positivity rate in 407 districts still above 10%, says MHA