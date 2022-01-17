Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Kerala students to get COVID-19 vaccine doses in schools from Jan 19

No special Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) will be henceforth applicable to passengers coming from the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Sunday. As per the earlier SOPs, seven-day home quarantine and an RT-PCR test on arrival were made mandatory for such passengers. These directions will be enforced from midnight of January 17, it added. On December 29, the civic body had said that the passengers arriving in Mumbai from the UAE will have to undergo an RT-PCR test, depending on which a decision would be taken for seven-day home quarantine. Meanwhile, a total of 275 doctors and paramedics of various hospitals in Kashmir have tested positive for COVID-19 since January 1 this year, officials said on Sunday. Professor and Head of Department, Community Medicine, GMC Srinagar, Dr Salim Khan said 145 doctors, 130 MBBS students and 130 paramedics have tested positive for COVID-19 in GMC Srinagar and associated hospitals since January 1.