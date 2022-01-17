Monday, January 17, 2022
     
Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Kerala students to get COVID-19 vaccine doses in schools from Jan 19

A total of 275 doctors and paramedics of various hospitals in Kashmir have tested positive for COVID-19 since January 1 this year, officials said on Sunday.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 17, 2022 7:20 IST
 A COVID-19 infected patient undergoes treatment at a
Image Source : PTI

 A COVID-19 infected patient undergoes treatment at a Covid Care Centre of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) village, in New Delhi.

No special Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) will be henceforth applicable to passengers coming from the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Sunday. As per the earlier SOPs, seven-day home quarantine and an RT-PCR test on arrival were made mandatory for such passengers. These directions will be enforced from midnight of January 17, it added. On December 29, the civic body had said that the passengers arriving in Mumbai from the UAE will have to undergo an RT-PCR test, depending on which a decision would be taken for seven-day home quarantine. Meanwhile, a total of 275 doctors and paramedics of various hospitals in Kashmir have tested positive for COVID-19 since January 1 this year, officials said on Sunday. Professor and Head of Department, Community Medicine, GMC Srinagar, Dr Salim Khan said 145 doctors, 130 MBBS students and 130 paramedics have tested positive for COVID-19 in GMC Srinagar and associated hospitals since January 1.

Latest India News

Live updates :Omicron variant

  • Jan 17, 2022 7:20 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Uttar Pradesh reports 17,185 new COVID-19 cases

    Uttar Pradesh reported 17,185 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said a press release from the state government on Sunday. During the last 24 hours, 2,57,694 samples were tested. 8,802 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours. There are currently 1,03,474 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Uttar Pradesh has given a total of over 23.06 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses to date. 

  • Jan 17, 2022 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Kerala students to get COVID-19 vaccine doses in schools from January 19

    The Kerala Government on Sunday issued guidelines to start COVID-19 vaccination in schools for children aged between 15 and 18 years from January 19. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting attended by Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty and Health Minister Veena George today. In the meeting, it was decided that district task forces, with the help of the education department, will identify the schools where COVID-19 vaccination is to be conducted. Schools with more than 500 beneficiaries will be selected as vaccination sites. School authorities have to ensure the waiting area, vaccination room and observation room. School vaccination sessions will be linked with nearby Government COVID-19 vaccination centres, said Veena George. During the meeting, it was decided that the school authorities have to prepare the list of students receiving COVID-19 vaccination in a single day and to inform the students about the timing allotted to them. The authorities should ensure all students eligible for vaccination have completed registration in the Co-Win portal.

  • Jan 17, 2022 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Maharashtra sees 41,327 fresh COVID-19 cases, 29 fatalities

    Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 41,327 fresh coronavirus positive cases, 1,135 less than the day before, and 29 deaths, the state health department said. The number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 68,00,900 after 40,386 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 2,65,346 active cases. The overall caseload in the state now stands at 72,11,810 and the death toll at 1,41,808.

  • Jan 17, 2022 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Bengal reports 14,938 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more fatalities

     West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 18,97,699 on Sunday with 14,938 fresh cases, while 36 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 20,088, a health department bulletin said. The state had registered 19,064 new infections and 39 deaths on Saturday. Its positivity rate stood at 27.73 per cent, the bulletin said. Kolkata registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at 12, followed by five in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district and four in Howrah.
    The state capital logged 3,893 single-day cases. West Bengal now has 1,60,305 active cases, and 17,17,306 people have recovered from the disease, including 9,973 since Saturday.

