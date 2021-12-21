Tuesday, December 21, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Minimum temperature recorded at 4°C at around 8:30 am in Safdarjung area of Delhi: IMD
  • Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'very poor' category with overall AQI standing at 316
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: Moderna says its Covid-19 booster appears effective against new Covid strain
Live now

Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: Moderna says its Covid-19 booster appears effective against new Covid strain

Omicron Variant Latest News Updates:  Amid the Omicron scare, Moderna has said that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine should offer protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant. 

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 21, 2021 6:59 IST
covid 19, omicron, omicron variant in india, Corona, Corona variant Omicron, coronavirus latest news
Image Source : PTI

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample from a passenger for COVID-19 test, at a railway station in Jammu.

Omicron Variant Latest News Updates: India's Omicron cases count rose to 171 on Monday after Delhi reported six, Karnataka logged five, and Kerala recorded four more cases of the new coronavirus variant, respectively. According to central and state officials, Omicron cases have been detected in: Maharashtra (54), Delhi (28), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (19), Telangana (20), Gujarat (11), Kerala (15), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (4). Amid the Omicron scare and the growing number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said all samples that test positive for the infection will now be sent for genome sequencing. He also urged the Centre to allow the administration of booster shots to the fully vaccinated city residents. The chief minister appealed to people not to panic and wear masks as they are the most effective protection against the virus. Meanwhile, Moderna has said that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine should offer protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant. Indian pharma company Bharat Biotech has sought approval of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for phase-3 trials of its intranasal vaccine.

 

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Omicron Variant Latest News

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 21, 2021 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    45 new Omicron cases detected in Singapore

    Singapore has reported 195 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 45 Omicron infections, while a cluster of the latest variant was detected at a gym studio in an upmarket shopping centre, according to local media reports.

  • Dec 21, 2021 6:29 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    31 out of 54 Omicron patients in Maharashtra discharged

    As many as 31 patients out of 54 who have been found infected with the new coronavirus variant Omicron in Maharashtra so far have been discharged from hospitals, a health department official said on Monday.

    No fresh case of Omicron, classified as a 'variant of concern' by the WHO, was reported in the state on Monday, keeping the newly discovered strain's tally unchanged at 54, he said.

  • Dec 21, 2021 6:28 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    UK returnee, couple from Tanzania found infected with Omicron variant in Gujarat; tally rises to 14

    The tally of Omicron cases in Gujarat rose to 14 on Monday after a 27-year-old woman from Vadodara with travel history to the UK and a couple from Tanzania visiting Ahmedabad were found infected with the new variant of coronavirus, officials said.

    The woman became the third case of the Omicron variant in Vadodara, while Gujarat's count rose to 14, they said.

  • Dec 21, 2021 6:28 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Initial booster data shows good results on omicron: Moderna

    Moderna said Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine should offer protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant. The company said lab tests showed the half-dose booster shot increased by 37 times the level of so-called neutralizing antibodies able to fight omicron.

    And a full-dose booster was even stronger, triggering an 83-fold jump in antibody levels, although with an increase in the usual side effects, Moderna said.

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News