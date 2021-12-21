Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: Moderna says its Covid-19 booster appears effective against new Covid strain

Omicron Variant Latest News Updates: India's Omicron cases count rose to 171 on Monday after Delhi reported six, Karnataka logged five, and Kerala recorded four more cases of the new coronavirus variant, respectively. According to central and state officials, Omicron cases have been detected in: Maharashtra (54), Delhi (28), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (19), Telangana (20), Gujarat (11), Kerala (15), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (4). Amid the Omicron scare and the growing number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said all samples that test positive for the infection will now be sent for genome sequencing. He also urged the Centre to allow the administration of booster shots to the fully vaccinated city residents. The chief minister appealed to people not to panic and wear masks as they are the most effective protection against the virus. Meanwhile, Moderna has said that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine should offer protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant. Indian pharma company Bharat Biotech has sought approval of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for phase-3 trials of its intranasal vaccine.