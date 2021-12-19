Sunday, December 19, 2021
     
  4. Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: UK may be forced into Omicron lockdown as London declares 'major incident'
Omicron Variant LIVE Updates: UK may be forced into Omicron lockdown as London declares 'major incident'

Omicron Variant Latest News Updates: The Centre has warned it is likely that the spread of the new variant will outpace the Delta variant where there is community transmission. It has advised people to avoid non-essential travel and mass gatherings and keep New Year celebrations at low intensity.

Published on: December 19, 2021 7:17 IST
Omicron Variant Latest News Updates: India's Omicron COVID count rose to 126 on Saturday after Karnataka and Kerala reported six and four cases respectively, while three more persons in Maharashtra also tested positive for the variant. According to central and state officials, omicron cases have been detected in 11 states and union territories -- Maharashtra (43), Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (14), Telangana (8), Gujarat (7), Kerala (11), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1). The Centre has warned it is likely that the spread of the new variant will outpace the Delta variant where there is community transmission. It has advised people to avoid non-essential travel and mass gatherings and keep New Year celebrations at low intensity.

 

 

  Dec 19, 2021 7:20 AM (IST)
Twelve more Omicron cases reported in Telangana

    Twelve more Omicron cases reported in Telangana

    The number of Omicron cases in Telangana rose to 20 with 12 more people testing positive for the new coronavirus variant on Saturday. Of the 12 new cases, two were passengers from countries declared "at risk" by the Centre, while 10 came from other nations, a state health department bulletin said.

    The samples of three persons are awaited for their Omicron variant status.

  • Dec 19, 2021 7:19 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    UK may be forced into Omicron lockdown as London declares ‘major incident’

    The UK government is reportedly drawing up plans on Saturday for a short two-week circuit breaker lockdown later this month, after Christmas, to try and keep pace with the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19.

    The meetings remain ongoing as London Mayor Sadiq Khan declared a “major incident” in the UK capital as COVID infections surged and began impacting public services in the city. He confirmed that London remained the UK region with the largest number of COVID cases, with over 26,000 daily infections recorded on Friday.
     

  • Dec 19, 2021 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Rashi Hardaha

    Netherlands ''going into lockdown again'' to curb omicron

    Nations across Europe moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible omicron variant, including a new nationwide lockdown introduced by the Dutch government.

    Schools, universities, and all non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until January 14 starting Sunday, caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Saturday night. Residents only will be permitted two visitors except for Christmas and New Year's, when four will be allowed, he said.

