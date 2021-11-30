Maharashtra mandates 7-day institutional quarantine for international passengers from 'at risk' countries

Follow us on Image Source : AP A man wearing a face mask walks at an airport. Nations across the world are taking precautions in view of the new Covid variant Omicron.

As fresh guidelines will be effective for international passengers arriving in India in view of Omicron concern from December 1, the Maharashtra government has made it mandatory a 7-day institutional quarantine for passengers coming from 'at risk' countries.

"From December 1, arriving passengers from high-risk countries will be segregated from those arriving from low-risk countries. Adequate RT-PCR testing facility in international arrivals in form of 48 registration counters and 40 sampling booths will be set up," Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport said in a statement.

"In addition to normal RT-PCR, 30 Rapid PCR machines, are also available for the passengers having connecting onward flights with short connecting time. This facility will be upscaled further if required," they said.

"For passengers who haven't done pre-booking of RT-PCR test online, QR codes displayed at various locations in the arrival corridor will be placed. Physical forms for RT-PCR registration is also made available to passengers on board with help of airlines which they can fill before disembarking from a flight," the airport authority said.

"A large sitting area for the passengers awaiting their RT-PCR results has been activated with amenities like washrooms, food and beverage," officials said.

