Maharashtra reports 8 new Omicron cases, none have international travel history

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 8 new Omicron cases reported in Maharashtra, 7 of them from Mumbai

Highlights 8 new Omicron cases reported in Maharashtra today out of which 7 were from Mumbai.

All these patients had no international travel history.

The Omicron case tally in Maharashtra has now reached 28.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 8 new Omicron cases, 7 of them are from Mumbai. With this, the state's tally of the new variants has reached 28. However, none of the new infections detected today in Maharashtra has any international travel history.

Out of these 8 patients, one had gone to Bangalore and the other to Delhi. Of these, 7 patients are from Mumbai and 1 patient is from Vasai-Virar. All these patients are aged between 24 and 41. Of these, 3 patients are asymptomatic and the other 5 have mild symptoms.

Maharashtra's overall Omicron case tally

Before today, Maharashtra's Nagpur city had reported two Omicron cases on Monday. Both the patients, including a woman, detected in Maharashtra are asymptomatic and were fully vaccinated. Both had travel histories from Dubai. With 8 new cases reported today, Maharashtra's overall Omicron case tally has reached 28.

Schools to reopen in Mumbai, Pune

Though concerns about the Omicron variant rising up, the BMC in Mumbai, and the Pune Mayor announced on Tuesday that schools will reopen in both Mumbai and Pune. In Pune, offline classes for standards 1 to 8 will commence from December 16. In Mumbai, schools for classes 1 to 7 in Maharashtra's Mumbai will reopen from tomorrow (December 15).

4 Omicron cases detected in Delhi today

Earlier today, 4 new Omicron cases were detected in the national capital. This took the overall tally in Delhi to 6. All these patients had international travel history. So far, 74 travellers have been sent from the airport to the hospital, where a special ward has been set up for isolating and treating suspected cases of Omicron. Thirty-six of them have been discharged from the hospital.

Latest India News