No Omicron patient in need of oxygen, situation under control in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

Delhi on Saturday recorded 2,716 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since May 21

The national capital also recorded one death due to the viral disease

The COVID-19 situation in Delhi is under control as of now, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday, adding the government is ready to fight any variant of Covid with full force.

"Delhi government is ready to fight any variant of Covid with full force. We have the appropriate infrastructure to treat patients and stop the spread of Coronavirus," Jain said.

The minister said according to the experts, the Omicron variant is less dangerous than the Delta variant, and hence the patients need not be admitted to the hospital, adding that at present, no Omicron patient is in need of oxygen.

"Prevention is better than cure and people need to keep themselves safe at all times," he said.

"Delhi has appropriate and enough infrastructure and vaccination centres to vaccinate 3 lakh people per day. Delhi government is fully prepared to vaccinate teenagers in the 15-18 years age group. We have a full stock of booster dose available for vaccinating the people of Delhi," he said.

He claimed that keeping in view the ongoing situation, more than 3,000 beds have already been prepared for the children. All the healthcare workers are being trained and instructed properly for the treatment of Coronavirus. There is no separate treatment for the different variants of the virus, he said.

"People are demanding Omicron test these days. This is to inform them that the information on Omicron is necessary only for the government and policymakers so that it can ensure the system works accordingly. Patients will not get to know anything new about the variant, because the treatment process for other variants is exactly the same as the Omicron variant," he said.

