Told PM we don't stand with what was done on Aug 5, 2019, not ready to accept it: Omar Abdullah

Follow us on Image Source : ANI We told PM Modi that we don't stand with what was done on 5th Aug 2019, Omar Abdullah said after attending PM Modi's J&K all-party meeting.

National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, who attended PM Modi's all-party meeting on J&K, said he informed the Prime Minister that they don't stand with what was done on August 5, 2019 — when Centre revoked Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and not ready to accept it.

"We told PM that we don't stand with what was done on 5th Aug 2019. We're not ready to accept it. But we won't take law into hands. We'll fight this in court. We also told the Prime Minister that there's been a breach of trust between State & Centre. It's the Centre's duty to restore it," Omar Abdullah said.

ALSO READ | 'Political differences aside, everyone must work in national interest': PM at J-K meet | Top Points

"All leaders demanded full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. Both Prime Minister and Home Minister said the work for elections and restoring statehood should start soon. Azad Sahib (Ghulam Nabi Azad) said that first statehood should be restored and then elections should be held. On this PM didn't say anything," Omar Abdullah added.

Omar further said, "We requested Prime Minister that our fight will continue but it's essential to reverse some decisions that aren't at all in the interest of J&K. It was given the status of a UT, people don't like it. They want full statehood for J&K with J&K cadre restored."

ALSO READ | Want to remove 'Dilli ki Duri' as well as 'Dil Ki Duri': PM Modi reaches out to J&K party leaders at all-party

Latest India News