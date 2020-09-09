OIL engineer dies while working with some equipment at Baghjan Blowout well site

Image Source : FILE PHOTO OIL engineer dies after losing consciousness. (Representational image)

An Oil India Limited (OIL) engineer Arnab Kishore Bordoloi lost his life after he lost consciousness while working with some equipment at Baghjan Blowout well site. The engineer was provided with medical emergency health care and rushed to AMC where he was declared dead.

In a statement, Oil India Limited said, "An electrical engineer of OIL while working with some equipment at Baghjan Blowout well site, suddenly fell down and lost consciousness. He was provided emergency health care by doctor at site and taken to AMC where he was declared dead."

The reasons of the death will be known after post-mortem. A Team from OIL is carrying out inspection at well site to find out possible reasons for this accident, Oil India Limited added.

