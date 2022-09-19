Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Odisha witnesses heavy rains due to fresh low pressure, showers to intensify over next 24 hrs

Odisha rains: With a cyclonic circulation formed over the Bay of Bengal intensifying into a low-pressure area on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rainfall in coastal Odisha, including the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, till Wednesday.

The weatherman said the system, formed over the north and adjoining the central Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify over the next 24 hours while moving towards the Odisha coast.

It said that under the influence of the low-pressure area, widespread rain with isolated intense spells and thunderstorm with lightning is likely across Odisha from September 19 to 21.

Mathili area in Malkangiri district received the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours at 84 mm, followed by 82.3 mm at Lamtapur in Koraput district and 79 mm at Tentulikhunti in Nabarangpur district. The state has received an average of 23.1 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The Regional Meteorological Centre at Bhubaneswar has issued an advisory for the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, which are likely to witness one or two intense spells of rain on September 20. The state capital has already received rain since the formation of the low pressure.

The Met department issued an orange warning, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall, at one or two places in Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Puri and Ganjam districts.

Under the impact of rainfall, there is a possibility of landslides in hilly areas and the collapse of walls of kutcha houses.

The weatherman also predicted temporary water-logging in low-lying areas and a reduction in visibility causing traffic congestion in urban areas.

The IMD also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in one or two places in Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh and Kendrapara districts.

The previous low-pressure area formed on September 8 had caused heavy downpours across Odisha.

