Odisha weather: 18 districts on high alert as low-pressure system brews over Bay of Bengal Odisha weather: Authorities have been directed to deploy Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force units and Fire Services teams in vulnerable areas. Special Relief Commissioner Singh said the govt is keeping a close watch on the situation and appealed to the public to remain calm and avoid panic.

Bhubaneswar:

The Odisha government has placed 18 districts on high alert following warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) about heavy rainfall triggered by a new low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Deoranjan Kumar Singh issued instructions to district collectors via video conference, urging them to stay prepared for any emergency.

Weather system likely to intensify

According to Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director Manorama Mohanty, the low-pressure system developed at 5:30 pm on Thursday under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation. It is expected to strengthen into a depression by the evening of September 26 and make landfall across the south Odisha–north Andhra Pradesh coasts on September 27 morning.

Districts on highest alert

Koraput and Malkangiri districts are forecast to receive extremely heavy downpours, with other south Odisha districts likely to be lashed by heavy showers as well. District collectors of Koraput, Malkangiri, and Nabarangpur have cancelled all government employees' leaves and instructed them not to leave their stations. Collectors across Rayagada, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Balasore, and Nuapada have also been directed to remain fully prepared.

Emergency forces deployed

Authorities have been instructed to engage Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Services teams in vulnerable pockets. SRC Singh assured the public that the government is closely monitoring the developing situation and urged people not to panic.

Reservoirs and flood concerns

Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department, CS Padhi, clarified that reservoirs in southern Odisha are only half-filled and capable of withstanding heavy inflow, reducing fears of immediate flooding. However, the Hirakud dam is near full capacity with its water level at 529.15 feet against the full reservoir level of 630 feet. To ease pressure, 20 sluice gates have been opened, and around 6 lakh cusec of water is expected to flow through the Mundali barrage near Cuttack on Friday.

Government appeal

While officials continue to monitor the evolving weather closely, the state administration has appealed to the public to remain cautious and follow advisories issued by authorities as the depression approaches Odisha's coast.