Odisha reports third gang rape in three days, woman assaulted by four men in Mayurbhanj Odisha has reported its third gang rape case in three days, with a 31-year-old woman allegedly abducted and raped by four men known to her family in Mayurbhanj district. The accused are absconding, and police have launched a search.

Odisha recorded its third gang rape case in as many days after a 31-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped by four men in Mayurbhanj district, police said on Thursday. According to a complaint filed by the woman’s husband, the accused — all known to the family — entered their house in the Baripada Sadar police station area on Monday night when he and other relatives were away. The men allegedly took the woman to a different location and raped her in turns.

Inspector-in-charge Aditya Prasad Jena confirmed that the survivor has named all four accused, who are currently absconding. “A team has been formed to trace the accused. The perpetrators also threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident,” he said.

The woman has been admitted to a government hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Two other cases in Ganjam and Keonjhar

This latest case follows two other gang rapes reported from Odisha earlier this week. On Sunday, a college student was allegedly gang-raped on Gopalpur beach in Ganjam district. Ten accused, including four minors, have been arrested.

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped, murdered, and hanged from a tree in Keonjhar district. The girl had gone missing on Monday night after stepping out to relieve herself. Her bloodstained body was found hanging from a tree near her village the next morning.

Her family alleged she had been gang-raped and killed. Police have registered a case of gang rape and murder, and detained two people in connection with the incident, which sparked tension in Harichandanpur area.

Wave of outrage over women’s safety

The series of brutal crimes has triggered widespread outrage and renewed concerns over the safety of women and girls in Odisha. Calls for swift investigation and justice have intensified across the state.

