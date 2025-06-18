Odisha beach gang rape: Four minors among 10 held for raping 20-year-old at Gopalpur beach, NCW demands report Ten individuals, including four minors, have been arrested in connection with the gang rape of a 20-year-old woman at Gopalpur beach in Odisha. The attack occurred on Sunday night during the Raja festival while the woman was visiting the beach with her classmate.

Bhubaneswar:

As many as ten people, including four minors, have been apprehended in connection with the gang rape of a 20-year-old college student at Gopalpur beach in Odisha’s Ganjam district, police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Sunday night during the Raja festival when the woman visited the beach with her classmate.

The woman later filed a complaint at the Gopalpur police station, alleging that a group of 10 men overpowered her boyfriend and took turns raping her at a secluded spot. The accused reportedly extorted money from the couple, both in cash and through digital payment, before allowing them to leave.

Chief minister calls it ‘crime against humanity’, CID takes over probe

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi strongly condemned the assault, calling it a “crime against humanity” and vowed strict action. “No culprit will be spared. The strictest punishment allowed by law will be meted out,” Majhi said in a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office.

Odisha DGP Y B Khurania has handed the investigation over to the CID's Crime Against Women and Children (CAW & CW) Wing, instructing it to be treated as a ‘red flag case’. The investigation is now under the direct supervision of IG Shyni S.

NCW takes suo motu cognisance, seeks action report in 3 days

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the case and directed the Odisha DGP to submit an action-taken report within three days. NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar also sought immediate arrest of all accused, time-bound investigation, and free medical and psychological care for the survivor. In a social media post, the NCW added, “Compensation must be ensured to the victim under Section 396 of the BNSS.”

All 10 accused arrested; police to urge adult trial for minors

According to Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M, 10 people have been arrested, including four minors aged 17. Three of the accused allegedly raped the woman while the remaining seven helped by restraining her male companion. “Two of the accused were arrested while attempting to flee to Bengaluru and Surat,” the SP said. “We will request the court to treat the four minors as adults during trial given the brutality of the crime.”

Police have registered the case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including:

Section 70(1) – gang rape

Section 296 – obscene acts and songs

Section 351(3) – criminal intimidation involving severe threats

Section 310(2) – habitual association for committing crimes

A charge-sheet will be filed soon, the SP added, and medical examination of the survivor has been completed.

Local policing and beach safety under review

To prevent similar incidents, local police plan to intensify patrolling at Gopalpur beach. “We currently have one patrolling vehicle and have requested two more. We have also urged the local administration to install lighting along the beach,” said the SP.

Political reactions: Outrage across party lines

The incident has sparked widespread political outrage.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said she has spoken to police officials and ordered a thorough investigation. “Necessary steps will be taken to prevent recurrence,” she said. Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik called the incident “deeply shocking” and raised concerns over the safety of women in tourist destinations. “The government must act decisively to curb rising crimes against women,” he said. BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said a party delegation was sent to Gopalpur to meet the local administration and the survivor. Congress MLA Sofia Firdous described the crime as a sign of the “complete collapse of law and order.” Local MLA and state minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena assured that all accused have been arrested and will face exemplary punishment.

(With inputs from PTI)