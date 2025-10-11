Rare tornado over Odisha’s Chilika Lake stuns tourists, causes momentary panic | Video Odisha’s state meteorologist Biswajit Sahoo confirmed that the phenomenon was a waterspout- a type of tornado that develops over large bodies of water. He noted that while waterspouts are frequently seen in places such as the United States and Canada, they are uncommon in India.

Bhubaneswar:

On Friday (October 10), visitors to Chilika Lake in Odisha witnessed a rare and dramatic weather phenomenon- a tornado, also known locally as 'Haathisundh' (elephant’s trunk). The event unfolded southwest of the Kalijai Temple, Chilika’s revered landmark, while hundreds of tourists were enjoying the scenery.

The towering funnel-shaped formation sparked both excitement and fear, as screams and hurried movement replaced the calm atmosphere. The wind activity lasted only a few minutes before dissipating.

Captured and shared online

Before the tornado disappeared, several tourists managed to record videos on their mobile phones. These clips have since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention to the unusual occurrence.

Meteorological confirmation: Waterspout

Odisha state meteorologist Biswajit Sahoo identified the weather event as a waterspout- a tornado that forms over large water bodies. He explained that waterspouts are common in regions like the United States and Canada but occur rarely in India. Along the Bay of Bengal, occasional sightings have been reported in West Bengal and now Odisha.

Sahoo noted that Chilika Lake has experienced similar events before, notably in 2018 and 2019, but such occurrences remain extremely infrequent.

Tornadoes in India- How rare are they?

While tornadoes are unusual in India, they occasionally appear in eastern and northeastern states such as Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, and Assam, and in neighbouring Bangladesh. They typically emerge during the pre-monsoon season (March to May) when warm, moist air from the Bay of Bengal combines with cool, dry air from the north, sometimes triggering severe convective storms that produce tornadoes.

Although most tornadoes in India are weaker than those seen in North America, they can still cause significant damage.

Historical events include-

2009 West Bengal Tornado which killed over 100 people and destroyed hundreds of homes.

2021 West Bengal Tornado which damaged buildings and infrastructure.

A rare but striking spectacle

Chilika tornado was a fleeting yet powerful reminder of nature’s unpredictability. While no injuries or major damage were reported, the incident has reignited discussions around extreme weather events in India and the importance of understanding rare meteorological phenomena.