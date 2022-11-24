Odisha: Over 30 people injured in explosions during fireworks competition in Kendrapara

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Explosions occurred when a fireworks competition was underway during an immersion procession at Balia Bazaar

Odisha explosion: In a tragic incident, more than 30 people were injured in explosions that occurred during a fireworks competition in Odisha's Kendrapara district.

According to reports, the incident took place on Wednesday, November 23, when the competition was underway during an immersion procession at Balia Bazaar under the limit of Sadar police station.

Speaking to the media, Kendrapada District Magistrate Amrut Rituraja said that all the injured were rushed to the district hospital.

Massive fire breaks out in Jajpur

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a massive fire broke out at a scrap godown near Dhaneshwar in Odisha's Jajpur district on November 23.

According to reports, at least five fire tenders reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported.

Sanatan Mohapatra, deputy fire officer, said that the fire has been brought under control and its cause is being ascertained.

4 killed in oil tanker explosion

Earlier in the month of June this year, at least four people had lost their lives in an oil tanker explosion in the state's Nayagarh region.

The explosions had occurred when two trucks carrying diesel and petrol were coming from Paradip to Nayagarh, when one of the trucks capsized in the Kusumi river. According to reports, the staff of second truck had rescued the staff of the first tanker.

(With inputs from ANI)

