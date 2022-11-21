Odisha: 2 dead after goods train derails in Jajpur; several trains cancelled, diverted | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI The officials from East Coast Railway said that the incident took place at about 6:44 am when some people were waiting at the platform for a passenger train.

Odisha train derails : A freight train derailed at Korai railway station in Odisha's Jajpur district, killing at least 2 people while several others have been injured, officials said on Monday.

During the derailment, a part of the railway station was also damaged. Rescue operations are underway while the accident relief train and accident relief medical team were ordered to reach the site.

List of trains cancelled

Given below is a list of trains that have been cancelled.

Howrah-Bhubaneswar Janshatabdi Express (12073)

Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express (12277)

Shalimar-Puri Express (12821)

Puri-Shalimar Express (12822)

Shalimar-Hyderabad Express (18045)

Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Passenger Special (08454/08453)

Bhbuaneswar-Brahmapur-Bhubaneswar Passenger Special (08441/08442)

Bhbuaneswar-Balasore Passenger Special (08412)

List of trains partially cancelled

Some trains along the route have been partially cancelled. These include the following

Bhubaneswar-Howrah Janshatabdi Express will run upto Jajpur and remain cancelled between Jajpur and Howrah (12074)

Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express will run upto Jajpur and remain cancelled between Jajpur and Howrah. (12278)

Balasore-Bhubaneswar Passenger Special will run upto Kenuapada and remain cancelled between kendupada and Bhubaneswar. (08411)12891 Bangiriposi-Bhubaneswar Express will run upto Bhadrak and remain cancelled between Bhadrak and Bhubaneswar (12891)

Kharagpur-Khurda Express will run upto Bhadrak and remain cancelled between Bhadrak and Bhubaneswar (18021)

List of trains diverted

Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata. (18046)

Puri-Rishikesh Kalinga Utkal Express will be diverted via Angul-Sambalpur city-Jharsuguda. (18477)

Bangalore-Santragachi Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata.(22852)

Trivendrum-Shalimar Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata. (22641)

Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma express will be diverted via Angul-Sambalpur city-Jharsuguda. (12704)

Tirupati-Howrah Express will be diverted via Angul-Sambalpur city-Jharsuguda. (920890)

Bangalore-Howrah Duronto Express will be diverted via Angul-Sambalpur city-Jharsuguda. (12246)

Bangalore-Howrah Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata. (12864)

Bangalore-Jasidih Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata. (22305)

Chennai-Santragachi Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata. (22808)

Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata. (22823)

Puri-Anand Vihar Nandan Kanan Express will be diverted via Jakhpura-Jaroli-Tata. (12815)

The cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to express grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

