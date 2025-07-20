Odisha: Minor girl set on fire by miscreants to be airlifted to Delhi AIIMS today A 15-year-old girl was set on fire by unidentified persons in Odisha's Puri district on Saturday. The girl is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, and she is in a critical condition, having suffered 70 per cent burn injuries.

A 15-year-old girl, set ablaze by unidentified miscreants in Odisha's Puri district, will be airlifted to Delhi AIIMS today, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar director. The victim is currently receiving treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar with 70 per cent burns.

According to the AIIMS Bhubaneswar director, the girl's condition is currently stable, with slight improvements noted in her blood pressure, liver, and kidney functions. He also mentioned that a team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi will be arriving to accompany the girl during her transfer, and a family member will travel with her as well.

Prof.(DR.) Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said, "She is stable and nowadays we can also shift the patient to AIIMS Delhi and we are planning for shifting. Maybe within 2-2.5 hours (she will be shifted). She is stabilised...It's safe to transfer the patient. She will be shifted by special chartered flight. The patient will go there...It has already been communicated to AIIMS Delhi."

Prepared to shift minor to AIIMS Delhi for advanced medical care: CM

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had said that the state government will airlift the minor girl to AIIMS Delhi for advanced medical care as per the advice of the doctors.

"We are reviewing the situation. The state government is prepared to shift her to Delhi AIIMS for advanced treatment if needed. Although the victim has suffered up to 70% burns, she is still able to speak. I have spoken to the hospital director....she will be airlifted to Delhi AIIMS as per the advice of the doctors," CM Majhi said.

He further said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of this incident. "Whoever is responsible will be caught. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of this incident and to determine whether any conspiracy was involved. The government will ensure strict punishment under the law," he added.

How did the incident happen?

The incident took place at Bayabar village in Balanga police station area around 9 am when the girl was returning from her friend's house.

Preliminary investigation revealed that three unidentified motorcycle-borne youths intercepted her, forcibly took her to the banks of Bhargavi River, poured an inflammable substance on her, and set her on fire, a police officer said.

The spot of the incident is around 1.5 km from her house at Nuagopalpur Bustee and around 5-7 km from Balanga police station. The miscreants fled the spot after setting the girl on fire.

Local people doused the fire and later took her to Pipili government hospital, from where she was shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The incident has come into light a few days after the self-immolation case of a female student at Balasore's FM (Auto) college. The victim had attempted self-immolation on July 12 on the college campus, sustaining over 90 per cent burn injuries, and succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on July 14.

