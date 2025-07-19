Minor girl set on fire in Odisha's Puri; police launch probe Meanwhile, Congress has criticised the Mohan Charan Majhi-led NJP government over the deteriorating law and order situation in Odisha, saying that such incidents are regularly happening in the state.

Puri:

In another horrifying incident, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly set on fire by some miscreants in Puri district of Odisha, said the police on Saturday, while adding that the victim was rushed to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The condition of the girl is critical, the police said.

"This morning, we received information that a minor girl was assaulted and an inflammable substance was used to set her on fire. The girl was rescued and was referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The entire incident is being investigated. Special teams have been formed to nab the accused... We will get a breakthrough very soon," news agency ANI quoted SP Pinak Mishra as saying.

Puri Deputy Collector Raj Kishor Jena said the officials have reached the spot and an investigation is underway. Jena said the officials will take all the necessary actions to nab the culprits and bring them to justice.

"The SP visited the spot. The inquiry is in the preliminary stage... The matter is of serious concern... The administration has taken it very seriously. The SP, Additional SP, and SDPO were here. The police will take the necessary steps. Due legal action will be taken against the culprits when they are apprehended," ANI quoted Jena as saying.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said the government has taken cognisance of the incident, while adding that she is "shocked and saddened" to hear about the incident.

"The girl has been immediately shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, and all arrangements are being made for her treatment. All the expenses of the treatment will be borne by the government. The police administration has been directed to arrest the culprits immediately and take strict action," she said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Cong criticises Odisha govt

Congress on Saturday criticised the Mohan Charan Majhi-led Odisha government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The grand old party said that such incidents are regularly happening in the state, adding that Majhi's government has failed to take action against such elements.

"Incidents are happening one after the other. The girl is a plus 2 student. I heard that she was returning from her tuition classes when two to four boys poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze. Doctors are making all efforts to save her and I think she will be safe. But be it the CM or administration, they do not have any sensitiveness. Incidents are happening in the state every day. We strongly condemn this. I hope that the government will bring a law so that fear is instilled among such elements. Only then will these cases stop; otherwise, they won't stop," ANI quoted Congress leader Srikant Jena as saying.