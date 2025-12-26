Odisha govt to provide free travel for school students under Mukhyamantri Bus Seva scheme The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in August. The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) has been asked to make necessary modifications in the software application.

Bhubaneswar:

In a piece of good news for the students, the Odisha government will provide free travel for school students in government-run buses under the Mukhyamantri Bus Seva (MBS) scheme, a move aimed at reducing dropouts, officials said. A notification by the state transport department has stated that the provision will replace the earlier 50 per cent fare concession for students in both AC and non-AC bus services.

"To improve access to schools and reduce student dropouts due to distance, there will be a provision of free bus travel for students under MBS scheme instead of the 50 per cent concession in ticket fares in both non-AC and AC bus services for students as notified earlier," the notification said.

According to the notification, a zero ticket will be generated in the electronic ticket issue machine (ETIM) for all school students on presenting a valid student ID card or wearing school uniform.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in August. The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) has been asked to make necessary modifications in the software application.

The OSRTC has also been directed to revisit the existing bus routes and bus timings to include the maximum number of schools in the routes. In May, the state government had decided to offer 50 per cent concession in bus fares for students along with women, transgenders, persons with disabilities and senior citizens under the MBS scheme.