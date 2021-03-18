Image Source : SHREEJAGANNATHA.IN Odisha government to sell Jagannath Mandir's 35,272 acres of land

Odisha minister Pratap Jena has informed that the Naveen Patnaik government has initiated the process to sell nearly 35,272 acres of land that belongs to Shree Jagannath Mandir in the state. Jena while replying to a question asked by MLA Mohan Charan Majhi, said that the house that 60,426.943 acres of land in the name of Lord Jagannath have been identified in 24 districts. The temple administration has reclaimed 34,876.983 acres of the land so far.

“Steps are being taken to sell the reclaimed land as per the Saman Niti (uniform policy) approved by the government,” he said.

He said that a building at Bharati Mutt in Cuttack, 315.337 acres of Jagannath land in several districts have been sold out. A total of Rs 11.20 crore have been deposited in the temple corpus fund.

Besides, properties have also been identified in six other states and concerned officials are being contacted to sell them. The government has identified 395.252 acres of land in West Bengal (322.930 acres), Maharashtra (28.218 acres), Madhya Pradesh (25.110 acres), Andhra Pradesh (17.020 acres), Chhattisgarh (1.700 acres) and Bihar (0.274 acres).

He said that Rs 3 lakh revenue is generated yearly from 582.255 acres of land of Lord Jagananth that is leased out to Odisha Cashew Development Corporation in Khorda.

The government has also decided that those who have encroached temple land for more than 30 years can take possession of the land by paying Rs. 6 lakh per acre. Those who encroached the land for less than 30 but more than 20 years will have to pay Rs.9 lakh per acre. Those who have encroached the land less than 20 years but more than 12 years will have to pay Rs.15 lakh per acre to take possession of the land.

The finance committee of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) earlier this month approved a Rs 202 crore annual budget for 2021-22 fiscal. The administration has set a target to enhance the corpus fund to Rs 1,000 crore by 2023.

