Image Source : FILE Odisha: Former Union Minister Arjun Charan Sethi passes away

Former Union Minister Arjun Charan Sethi passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, today. Sethi was reportedly 79.

Sethi was the Water Resources Minister in former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet from 2000 to 2004. He was elected eight times to the Lok Sabha and twice to Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Sethi was a member of the Biju Janata Dal and was elected in 2014 to the Lok Sabha on a BJD ticket. In 2019, he quit the BJD and joined the BJP.

