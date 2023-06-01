Odisha: District topper tribal girl gets govt's support after her video working as labourer goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The students gets help from the government

Odisha tribal student: In India it is common. Poverty often overcomes talent and destroys the bright future of a student. But, some students are lucky who, somehow, get the government's attention. Twenty-year-old Karma Muduli of the Bonda tribe, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) in Odisha's Malkangiri district is one of them. She got monetary help from the state government to pursue studies after a video of her working as a daily labourer went viral on social media. She is among the four children of her poor parents who also work as daily labourers.

A resident of Padeiguda village under Khairput block in the district, Karma is a student of Rama Devi Women’s University, Bhubaneswar persueing her graduation.

A video of Karma who had come home to Malkangiri district during summer vacation and working as a daily labourer to meet study expenses went viral on social media two days ago.

A student of Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste department-run Government Higher Secondary School at Govindpalli, Karma had last year topped in the Commerce stream of Class 12 board examination in the district securing 82.66 per cent marks.

"Though I am getting some money from a charitable trust, still it is insufficient as about Rs 3,000 is required for daily expenses, hostel fees, university fees, study materials and others per month. I preferred to earn some money by doing work during summer vacation," Karma told reporters.

Karma said the district officials have assured her to take care of all expenses.

"I am told that the government will fund my studies from the chief minister's relief fund. Now, I will completely focus on my studies," she said.

Like Karma, another girl from her community, Sumita Muduli, a Plus-III Arts student of Biju Patnaik College in Malkangiri, was also working as a labourer has been assured scholarship by officials. Both Karmna and Sumita left the construction site on Wednesday.

What govt offficial said?

Malkangiri District Welfare Officer (DWO), Praful Kumar Bhujabal said Karma was given a cheque of Rs 30,000 on Wednesday. She will also get a laptop soon. The DWO said Karma was getting an annual stipend (post-matric scholarship) of Rs 13,000, which included Rs 10,000 for the hostel and Rs 3000 for school fees.

Her family has also been receiving livelihood support from Bonda Development Agency, Mudulipada, while her parents have been availing old age pension under MBPY (Madhu Babu Pension Yojana) scheme, the DWO said.

Also read- West Bengal: Teachers’ bodies slam govt's decision on 4-year UG honours courses from this session

Latest India News