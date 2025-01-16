Coal hopper collapses at cement factory in Odisha: Four feared dead, multiple workers trapped, rescue on

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Coal hopper collapse at Odisha cement factory.

A major accident took place at the Dalmia Cement Factory at Rajgangpur in Sundargarh district when a coal hopper collapsed, with nearly a dozen workers trapped underneath. More deaths have been feared, although exact numbers have yet to be confirmed.

About 12 workers, including some women, were reportedly working under the coal hopper. The building suddenly collapsed, burying them under a huge pile of coal.

According to the Rajgangpur Station House Officer (SHO), the rescue operation may take approximately two more hours to complete. "Machines have been deployed, and the rescue work is being carried out at a fast pace. However, no injured individuals have been recovered yet," the SHO stated.

Rescue teams equipped with JCBs and other heavy machinery have rushed to the spot and are working tirelessly to rescue the trapped persons. Six fire engines, three cranes and several ambulances have been deployed to the operation. Local officials, including the tehsildar, have also come to oversee the rescue efforts.

According to sources, four bodies have been recovered but are still inside the compound, awaiting official confirmation. The status of many workers remains unknown as rescues continue.

The tragedy has infuriated the employees, who had gathered at the main gate of the factory for the protest. They blamed the factory management for negligence and said they had ignored earlier complaints about the poor condition of the hopper.

Rescue operations are underway, and efforts are underway to safely rescue all trapped individuals. More details await as the situation develops.