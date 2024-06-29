Saturday, June 29, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Class 9 student critically injured after classmate stabs him at school in Odisha shocker

Class 9 student critically injured after classmate stabs him at school in Odisha shocker

The student, who was stabbed by his classmate in school, has been admitted to a nearby hospital and his condition is said to be stable. The cause of the incident is not known as of now.

Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: June 29, 2024 15:01 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Odisha: A Class 9 student was critically injured after one of his classmates allegedly stabbed him at a school in Odisha’s Ganjam district, police said. The incident took place inside the classroom of government-aided Raghunath High School at Ramchandrapur on Friday morning, they said.

The 14-year-old boy has been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. His condition was stated to be stable, an official said.

Police have detained the accused.

“We are investigating the incident and the cause will be known after a thorough investigation,” Inspector-in-Charge (Patapur) Ajay Kumar Swain said.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | Gujarat: Surat Crime Branch exposes major drug racket in massive operation, 10 arrested

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement