Class 9 student critically injured after classmate stabs him at school in Odisha shocker

Odisha: A Class 9 student was critically injured after one of his classmates allegedly stabbed him at a school in Odisha’s Ganjam district, police said. The incident took place inside the classroom of government-aided Raghunath High School at Ramchandrapur on Friday morning, they said.

The 14-year-old boy has been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. His condition was stated to be stable, an official said.

Police have detained the accused.

“We are investigating the incident and the cause will be known after a thorough investigation,” Inspector-in-Charge (Patapur) Ajay Kumar Swain said.

With inputs from PTI

