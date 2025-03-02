Odisha: Class 12 student dies by suicide after male teacher frisk her 'inappropriately' As per the victim's mother, she was upset over 'inappropriate frisking by a male teacher' when she went to appear for the Class 12th board exams.

18-year-old student in Odisha's Kendrapara district allegedly committed suicide after being "frisked inappropriately" by a male teacher before she entered an examination hall. As per the police, the girl went to appear for the Odisha CHSE exam 2025 and outside the exam hall, she was frsked by a male teacher. The incident happened on February 19.

The mother of the student lodged a police complaint on Saturday, alleging that her daughter was "inappropriately frisked by a male teacher" on February 19 when she appeared for the ongoing exams conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha at Pattamundai College, a senior officer said.

Against CHSE guidelines

Male teacher frisking the female student is against the CHSE guidelines. Pattamundai Rural Police Station inspector-in-charge Dheeraj Lenka quotes the contents of the FIR and said instead of female teachers, the girl students were allegedly frisked by men, which was against the CHSE guidelines.

"Upset over the harassment, the class 12 student ended her life on February 24," victim's mother said. “The complaint was lodged yesterday. We have launched an investigation and are verifying the CCTV footage to ascertain what happened. If evidence is found, legal action will be initiated against the accused,” Lenka said.

College denies allegations

The college authorities, however, denied the allegation. “Girl students are frisked by female staffers before they are allowed to enter exam halls. The allegation that a male teacher inappropriately frisked a student is not true,” Pattamundai College Principal Dilip Kumar Bhuyan said.

The investigation is underway and further details will be shared accordingly.

As per the Odisha CHSE Time Table 2025, class 12th exams for Science, arts, and Commerce Stream will be held between February 18 and March 27, 2025.

