'Beef promoter allowed into Jagannath Mandir', alleges BJP, demands action against Odisha 5T chairman Pandian

Odisha BJP has alleged that 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian “allowed a beef promoter” YouTuber into the premises of Jagannath Mandir in Puri and demanded “swift and severe consequences”. The BJP shared the purported image of the YouTuber, identified as Kamiya Jani, eating at a restaurant and the caption written “and if you eat beef, try out the parampuri and beef curry”. The party’s X handle also shared her picture with Pandian at the temple where both of them are seen joining hands in front of the ‘mahaprasad’.

“The sacred sanctity of Puri Srimandir, rich with historical and spiritual heritage, has been shamefully disregarded by VK Pandian, the chairman of 5T, who callously allowed a beef promoter into the revered premises of Jagannath Mandir. @bjd_odisha remains indifferent to the sentiments of Odia and the sanctity of Jagannath Culture! Those responsible must face swift and severe consequences,” BJP Odisha tweeted.

YouTuber issues clarification

Jani issued a clarification and said that she has never eaten beef in her life, and her mission is to take Indian culture to the world.

“Woke up to this strange article in the newspaper questioning my visit to Jagannath temple. Not that anyone has reached out to me yet but just here to clarify that I don't and have never eaten Beef. As an Indian, my mission is to take Indian culture and heritage to the world. I have been visiting all the Jyotirlingas and char dhams of India what a privilege it's been!” she said.

Temple refutes BJP’s allegations

Shree Jagannatha Temple Office, Puri took to X, and said that if there is any evidence, it should be put forth and will be investigated and action will be taken.

“The allegation made by a certain political party about a YouTube influencer taking a camera to the temple premises is completely baseless. There is no truth in this. If anyone has any evidence, if they present it, it will be investigated and necessary action will be taken,” the handle posted on X.

