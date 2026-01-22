Odisha bans sale, distribution of gutkha, pan masala and all tobacco products In an official order by the Odisha Health Department, the government said that the ban extends to all food products whether chewable or otherwise which is either flavoured or scented or mixed with any additives.

Bhubaneswar:

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha has decided to impose a complete ban on manufacture, distribution and sale of all tobacco and nicotine-related products in the state with immediate effect. The government has urged people to comply with the regulations and warned of strict action if the new rules are violated.

In an official order by the Odisha Health Department, the government said that the ban extends to all food products whether chewable or otherwise which is either flavoured or scented or mixed with any additives. The order also stated that all food products "whether going by the name or form of gutkha, pan masala, flavoured or scented food products or chewable food products" are banned in the state now.

"The prohibition extends to all food products whether packaged or unpackaged and/ or sold as one product, or though packaged as separate products, sold or distributed in such a manner so as to easily facilitate mixing by the consumer and any other food products containing tobacco and/or nicotine as ingredients, by whatsoever name it is available in the state of Odisha," the order read.

Odisha govt's appeal to people

Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahalinga has said that the government will form a special squad to ensure that the ban is successfully implemented, while also requesting people to help in making the state tobacco-free.

According to the Odisha government, the order was issued as per the directions by the Supreme Court and the guidelines laid down by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Through this ban, the government said it aims to prevent people from consuming products that can lead to health issues, especially among the youth.

"The wide usage of smokeless tobacco along with food items like pan masala, betel leaf, areca nut, slaked lime and other processed/ scented/ flavoured condiments endangers public health and is especially fatal to the health of children and young adults," it said. "As per the 2nd Round of Global Adult Tobacco Survey, more than 42 per cent of Odisha's adult population use smokeless tobacco, which is almost double the national average."