Odisha Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP ahead of Naveen Patnaik's BJD, crosses halfway mark

Odisha Assembly Election Results 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is way ahead of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Odisha as the counting of votes for the assembly election continuous and crossed halfway mark. CM Naveen Patnaik is leading from Kantabanji with a margin of just 156 votes.

The ruling BJD is facing a tough challenge from the resurgent BJP this time in Odisha. The BJD has been ruling the state since 2000.

Odisha Assembly Election Leads/Results 2024 (Till 11:57 am):

BJD: 54

BJP: 78

Congress: 11

CPI (M): 1

IND: 2

How many seats are required to form government in Odisha?

Every party or any coalition must reach the majority mark in the Legislative Assembly to form the government in the state. The majority mark in each state Assembly depends upon the total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of a particular state. The majority mark in any state is half of the number of total Assembly seats plus one more seat. The Odisha Assembly has 147 seats and the majority mark is 74.

What happened in Odisha in the 2019 elections?

In the 2019 Odisha Assembly Election, the BJD won 113 seats and retained the state. The BJP emerged as the main opposition party in the state by winning 23 seats in the Assembly and the Congress was relegated to the third position with only 9 seats. Naveen Patnaik became the Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive time. In the 2014 Odisha Election, the BJD won 117 seats while the Congress was decimated to just 16 seats. The BJP won 10 seats.