Friday, November 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Odd-Even relaxed on November 11, 12: Kejriwal ahead of Guru Nanak jayanti

Odd-Even relaxed on November 11, 12: Kejriwal ahead of Guru Nanak jayanti

No odd-even on Nov 11 and 12 to ensure hassle-free commute on birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 08, 2019 17:01 IST
Odd-Even relaxed on November 11-12: Kejriwal
Image Source : PTI/FILE

Odd-Even relaxed on November 11-12: Kejriwal 

The Delhi government on Friday lifted the odd-even restrictions on vehicles on November 11-12 to ensure hassle-free commute on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

"No odd-even on November 11 and 12 to ensure hassle-free commute on birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev", Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

Kejriwal further said that the Delhi Cabinet took an in-principle decision to offer free pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan's Kartarpur under its flagship 'Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra Yojana'.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The government will bear all expenses of pilgrimage to Kartarpur, Kejriwal said.

Under its fully-funded scheme launched in July, the AAP government is currently sending senior citizens on pilgrimage to 12 destinations. 

Originally, the government had announced the odd-even scheme between November 4 and November 15 to fight air pollution. It is effective between 8 am to 8 pm.

ALSO READ | Odd Even: More challans issued on day 2, Sisodia says people 'religiously' following rule

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryIndian Railways launches 3 apps for proper monitoring of projects Next StoryCyclone 'Bulbul' to make landfall between West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts  