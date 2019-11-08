Odd-Even relaxed on November 11, 12: Kejriwal ahead of Guru Nanak jayanti

Image Source : PTI/FILE Odd-Even relaxed on November 11-12: Kejriwal

The Delhi government on Friday lifted the odd-even restrictions on vehicles on November 11-12 to ensure hassle-free commute on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

"No odd-even on November 11 and 12 to ensure hassle-free commute on birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev", Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

Kejriwal further said that the Delhi Cabinet took an in-principle decision to offer free pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan's Kartarpur under its flagship 'Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra Yojana'.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The government will bear all expenses of pilgrimage to Kartarpur, Kejriwal said.

Under its fully-funded scheme launched in July, the AAP government is currently sending senior citizens on pilgrimage to 12 destinations.

Originally, the government had announced the odd-even scheme between November 4 and November 15 to fight air pollution. It is effective between 8 am to 8 pm.

