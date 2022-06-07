Follow us on Image Source : FILE Prophet comment: Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Thane Police

Nupur Sharma News: Recently suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has been summoned by the Thane Police to appear before it on June 22 over a controversial remark she made against Prophet Mohammad. She was summoned by way of mail and post by the Mumbra Police. Apart from Mumbra, a case has also been registered against her in Mumbai's Pydhonie Police Station.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police provided security for Sharma and her family after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats over her controversial remarks.

The BJP on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated with protests from some Muslim countries.

Amid demonstrations by Muslim groups and the sharp reaction from countries like Kuwait, Qatar, and Iran, the BJP issued a statement asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults of any religious personality.

Sharma's comments, made during a TV debate nearly 10 days ago, and Jindal's now-deleted tweets sparked a Twitter trend calling for a boycott of Indian products in some countries.

