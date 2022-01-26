Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bihar: NTPC aspirants in Gaya set ablaze train over alleged irregularities in Railway exam

RRB NTPC (Non Technical Popular Categories) exam aspirants on Wednesday vandalised a train and set it on fire in Bihar's Gaya over alleged irregularities in the exam. The protest by aspirants has been ongoing over the selection process of recruitment exams. On Tuesday, the railways had issued a general notice, warning its job aspirants that those found involved in vandalism and unlawful activities while protesting will be barred from ever getting recruited in the railways. This came a day after protesters squatted on railway tracks in several places in Bihar.

Meanwhile, commenting on today's situation, SSP Gaya Aditya Kumar said the situation is under control now. The aspirants had set a train on fire and some of the accused have been identified, Kumar added.

Appealing to the students to maintain calm, the SSP further said the students should not be influenced and not damage government property.

Meanwhile today, the Railways said it has decided to suspend its NTPC and Level 1 tests after violent protests by job aspirants. It has also formed a high-level committee to examine the grievances of those who have passed the exams under different railway recruitment boards (RRBs) and those who have failed the same.

After listening to both parties, the committee will submit a report to the railway ministry.

However, a protestor today alleged the CBT 2 exam date was not notified and that there has been no update on the Railway exam which was initially notified in 2019.

The result is still awaited, the aspirant said, demanding the cancellation of the CBT 2 exam and the release of the exam result.

NTPC exam: What the Railways said

According to the railways, the committee will examine the results of 1st Stage CBT of centralised employees notice issued in 2019 (CEN 01/2019) for NTPC and methodology used for shortlisting candidates for the second stage CBT without affecting existing shortlisted candidates and the introduction of second stage CBT in CEN RRC 01/2019.

The candidates can lodge their concerns and suggestions to the committee at rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in, the railways has said.

All chairpersons of RRBs have also been directed to receive the grievances of candidates through their existing channels, compile these grievances and send the same to the committee.

Candidates have been given three weeks time up to February 16 to submit their concerns and the committee after examining these concerns will submit their recommendations by March 4, 2022.

"In view of above, the 2nd Stage CBT of CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) beginning 15th February 2022 and 1st Stage CBT of CEN RRC 01/2019 beginning 23rd February stands postponed," the railways said.

The committee members include Deepak Peter, chairperson, Principal Executive Director (Industrial Relations), Railway Board; Rajiv Gandhi, Member Secretary Executive Director Establishment (RRB), Railway Board; Aditya Kumar, Member, Chief Personnel Officer (Administration), Western Railway; Jagdish Alagar, Member Chairperson RRB/Chennai; Mukesh Gupta, Member Chairperson RRB/Bhopal.

(With inputs from agencies)

