Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Gujarat: Ajit Doval chairs National Security Advisory Board meeting at RRU

The National Security Advisory Board headed by Ajit Doval met on Friday to discuss the issues pertaining to national security. Doval had stressed the development of a generation of security-oriented citizens who are empowered to take up new challenges in the domain of national security while being fully integrated into the economy.

A Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) release informed that Doval was accompanied by Deputy National Security Advisors Rajinder Khanna and Ambassador Vikram Misri, while those who attended the meeting included RRU Vice-Chancellor Bimal Patel. The NSAB is a key deliberative body of the National Security Council secretariat and comprises experts from various domains who deliberate on contemporary and futuristic issues of national security, stated the release.

"The NSAB meets in New Delhi regularly but owing to the special place of RRU in the space of national security, the NSAB meeting found a congenial place in RRU to host such important deliberations," it said.

Before the meeting, Doval and his team assessed the academic and research setup at the University, and also attended detailed briefings of the Information Technology Labs on Geo-Intelligence Systems, OSINT, AI etc, the release informed.

"The University should adopt an empirical research model, and develop a solutions-oriented approach to map and understand the nations' most pressing security challenges,” Doval said during his visit.

RRU, which has been accorded an institution of national importance by an Act of Parliament, on Friday opened its first campus in Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh.

(With Inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Jammu & Kashmir: Home minister Amit Shah meets NSA Doval amid unabated targeted killings in valley

ALSO READ | In talks with Chinese FM, Ajit Doval presses for complete disengagement in Ladakh

Latest India News