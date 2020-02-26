Wednesday, February 26, 2020
     
NSA Ajit Doval says 'situation in Northeast Delhi under control'

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval Wednesday assured that the situation in violence-hit Northeast Delhi was under control. Doval has been tasked to restore normalcy in riot-hit areas of Northeast Delhi where widespread violence has claimed over 20 lives so far.

New Delhi Updated on: February 26, 2020 17:12 IST
NSA Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval Wednesday assured that the situation in violence-hit Northeast Delhi was under control. Doval has been tasked to restore normalcy in riot-hit areas of Northeast Delhi where widespread violence has claimed over 20 lives so far.

"The situation is totally under control. People are satisfied. I have confidence in law enforcement agencies. Police is doing its work," Doval told reporters in Maujpur. 

Earlier on Wednesday, Doval held a meeting with the top brass of the Delhi Police and took stock of the situation. On Tuesday night, Doval had a similar meeting with the senior officials of the Delhi Police after violence swept through Northeast Delhi.

