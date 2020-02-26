NSA Ajit Doval says 'situation in Northeast Delhi under control'

Image Source : NSA Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval Wednesday assured that the situation in violence-hit Northeast Delhi was under control. Doval has been tasked to restore normalcy in riot-hit areas of Northeast Delhi where widespread violence has claimed over 20 lives so far.

"The situation is totally under control. People are satisfied. I have confidence in law enforcement agencies. Police is doing its work," Doval told reporters in Maujpur.

Earlier on Wednesday, Doval held a meeting with the top brass of the Delhi Police and took stock of the situation. On Tuesday night, Doval had a similar meeting with the senior officials of the Delhi Police after violence swept through Northeast Delhi.

#WATCH Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval takes stock of the situation in Maujpur area of #NortheastDelhi pic.twitter.com/f8Jc7LR7P0 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

ALSO READ | Delhi violence: High Court asks Delhi Police to act on registering FIR against hate speech makers

ALSO READ | Cannot let another 1984 happen in this country: Delhi HC on northeast Delhi violence