Northeast India's historic firsts: From railways to AIIMS, transformative milestones under PM Modi Since coming to power at the Centre, the Modi government has been focusing a lot on the development of the northeast and has inaugurated multiple projects in the region. It has often called the northeast the gateway to Southeast Asia, focusing more on this region's development.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mizoram, Manipur and Assam from September 13 to 14, during which he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects in the northeast states.

"Over the next few days, on 13th, 14th and 15th September, I will be attending programmes in Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar which are aimed at boosting ‘Ease of Living.’ These projects will have a very positive impact on people’s lives, especially towards boosting connectivity, job creation and more," said PM Modi in an 'X' post on Friday.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he will arrive in Mizoram's Aizawl on September 13, and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 9,000 crore. This includes the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line, which will connect Aizawl to the "Indian Railways network for the first time".

Later in the day, he will visit Manipur's Churachandpur, where he will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore. He will also address a gathering on the occasion. He will also visit Imphal and inaugurate projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore.

On September 14, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 18,530 crore. These projects include the Assam Bio-ethanol Private Limited, Numaligarh Refinery Plant at Golaghat.

Northeast India's historic firsts

Since coming to power at the Centre, PM Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has been focusing a lot on the development of the northeast and has inaugurated multiple projects in the region. The Modi government has often called the northeast the gateway to Southeast Asia, focusing more on this region's development. Let's take a look at projects through which the Modi government aims to develop the northeast.

Sela Tunnel: Completion of the world's longest bi-lane tunnel at 13,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh

PM Modi had dedicated this project during the Viksit Bharat Viksit North East programme in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, in March last year. The tunnel, built for Rs 825 crore at 13,000 feet, was completed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and it provided connected Arunchal Pradesh's Tawang to Assam's Tezpur.

While inaugurating, PM Modi said this tunnel will improve the ease of travel for the people in the region. "Sela Tunnel’s inauguration is a moment of great pride for us. When I had laid the foundation stone for it a few years ago, some people were unsure that this project will be completed soon because the work culture that prevailed for several decades normalised delays. But, the NDA government works with a different approach and the tunnel has been inaugurated, giving you all yet another reason to visit Arunachal Pradesh," he had said.

Pakyong Airport: Opening of Sikkim's first airport

In September 2018, PM Modi inaugurated the Pakyong Airport in Sikkim. This was the first airport of Sikkim, which was built for Rs 605 crore and is located just 60 km away from the India-China border, which would also assist the Indian Air Force (IAF). This airport, PM Modi said, is also a part of the UDAN Scheme, in a bid to help the common people.

Establishment of first AIIMS in Assam

In April 2023, PM Modi inaugurated the first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) of Assam in Guwahati. Built for Rs 1,123 crore, the AIIMS Guwahati has a capacity of 750 beds, which is helping the people of the entire northeast get modern healthcare facilities.

National Sports University in Manipur

PM Modi had laid its foundation stone in 2018 under his government's 'Act East Policy' policy. According to the central government, this university had a total sanctioned cost of Rs 643.34 crore.

IIMC Campus in Mizoram

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) North Eastern Regional Campus was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu in Mizoram's Aizawl in November 2022. "I am happy to inaugurate the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Aizawl which will be a boost to the media and mass communication studies in the entire North East. IIMC is an esteemed institution which provides a dynamic learning and working environment which nurture new ideas, creativity, research and develop leaders and innovators in the domain of media and mass communication," President Murmu had said while inaugurating the IIMC campus.