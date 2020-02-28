Northeast Delhi violence Live Updates: Police form two SITs to probe riots; death toll at 38

Image Source : PTI Charred remains of a vandalised property set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law, at Shiv Vihar area of northeast Delhi

Violence in Northeast Delhi has so far claimed 38 lives, with many others being treated at the hospital. On Thursday, the Delhi Police issued an appeal and requested the people, including media persons, to come forward and give their statements and share video footage in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi. The police have also transferred the northeast Delhi riots probe to the crime branch and the cases will now be probed by two Special Investigation Teams (SITs). As many as 48 FIRs have been filed as of now.

In another development, the Aam Aadmi Party has suspended its councillor Tahir Hussain, who is accused of being involved in the killing of an IB staffer Ankit Sharma. The family of an Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma (26), who was found dead in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area, has accused Tahir Hussain of being behind the killing.

09:28 am: The Congress has once again attacked the Centre on the issue of transfer of the Delhi High Court Judge, Justice S. Muralidhar, who was hearing the hate-speeches case against some BJP leaders. Late Thursday Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal issued a statement, which said: "The decision to transfer the Judge is hardly surprising given the fact that the BJP which had unashamedly instigated the mob and provided complete impunity to those who called for violence, took such a malicious decision under cover of darkness." ​

09:27 am: All mosques in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district will offer special prayers on Friday for peace in the country, especially in northeast Delhi that was ravaged by violence leading to many deaths. Maulana Salman Hasan Khan, national vice-president of Jamaat Raza-e-Mustafa, an organisation affiliated to Dargah Aala Hazrat, has appealed to all Imams of Bareilly to conduct special prayers.​

09:26 am: Security personnel deployed in Maujpur area of North East district​

09:00 am: Security personnel remain deployed in Khajoori Khaas and Dayalpur areas of violence-affected North East district​

