Image Source : Northeast Delhi violence: Another body recovered from drain in Gokulpuri

Another body has been recovered from a drain in Delhi's Gokulpuri area days after violent clashes took place in the national capital. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma's body was also found from a drain in Chandbagh after he was brutally stabbed multiple times during riots. The death toll in the Delhi violence has surged to 42.

However, the identity of the deceased is still unknown and it is yet to be confirmed whether the deceased whose body has been recovered from the Gokulpuri drain died during violence in northeast as an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed in the riot-hit areas as forensic teams are collecting evidence.

